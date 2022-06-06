Defoamers Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2030 | Surging Use in Paints & Coatings Industry and Various End Use Industries to Bolster Demand

Defoamers Market Dynamics: Growing demand for Defoamers in Various End Use Industries; Increasing Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry | Segmentation: Water-Based Antifoaming Agent, Oil-Based Antifoaming Agent, Silicone–Based Antifoaming Agent, Other Antifoaming Agents (Eo-/Po-Based)

Reports & Insights freshly released a new report entitled as " Defoamers Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030", in which the base year is considered for the study is 2021, the estimated year is 2022, and the forecasted year is considered 2022-2030. In 2021, the global defoamers market was valued at US$ 6,569.8 Mn and expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for about two-fifth of the global market share which is higher than any other region.

Defoamers Introduction

A defoamer, also used interchangeably with anti-foaming agents, is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam formation in industrial liquid processing. Anti-foaming agents and defoamers are quite different from each other, antifoaming agents hinder the formation of foams while defoamers eliminate the produced foam in a liquid stream.

Defoamers Market Dynamics

Growing demand for Defoamers in Various End-Use Industries

The demand for defoamers is increasing at a considerable pace owing to its growing demand from various end-use industries like paper and pulp, paints & coatings, water treatment, and others. The industry of defoamers is expected to witness a notable growth outlook owing to the extensive application as surface agents in the production of paper and pulp products used in packaging products and other applications.

The increasing preference for water-borne paints and coatings requires the use of silicone defoamers for foam control instead of solvent-based coatings, which is expected to boost the silicone defoamers market in the coming years.

Other factors which will augment the growth of the defoamers market is the escalating need for defoamers that will not have a toxic effect on the environment through the release of hazardous by-products. This is also expected to propel the demand for defoamers in near future.

Increasing Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

Defoamers are used in the paints and coatings industries as an additive to protect paints from getting spoiled while in storage. Additionally, defoamers are used in the industry to prevent algae and fungi from infesting the stored paints and coatings. The damage to paints and coatings surface due to microbes and fungi attack has been a major concern in the industry.

According to infrastructural intelligence, nine countries are expected to witness significant growth in the construction industry, In regions such as Africa, South America and the Middle East are estimated to see positive growth in the construction sector.

Apart from the construction sector, paints and coatings are significantly used in other industries that have recorded strong growth in the past few years like EVs and aircraft. The paints and coatings industry is poised to experience considerable growth due to the boost in the end-user industries. Thus the growth in the paints and coatings industries are expected to drive the consumption of defoamers in the coming years.

Defoamers Market Segmentation

The global defoamers market is segmented on the basis of product type, medium of dispersion, application, and region

By Product Type

Water-Based Antifoaming Agent

Oil-Based Antifoaming Agent

Silicone–Based Antifoaming Agent

Other Antifoaming Agents (Eo-/Po-Based)

By Medium of Dispersion

Aqueous Systems

Non-Aqueous/ Solvent

By Application

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Construction Materials

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Defoamers Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global defoamers market are:

BASF

Evonik Industries

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

DOW Corning Corporation

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Elementis PLC

