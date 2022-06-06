PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for a Bridge Replacement on Cherry Run Road in Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of the existing structure on Cherry Run Road (State Route 2009) in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project's status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.



Construction of the project is anticipated for 2024 using a detour. An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.



To access the web page visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose the Rimersburg Bridge Replacement Project tile. The presentation will be available June 13 - 24, 2022.



The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or concerns that require individual attention, contact Amanda Olbeter, Project Manager, at aolbeter@pa.gov or 724-357-4802.



Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.



Subscribe to PennDOT District 10 news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###



