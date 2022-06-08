CoinsPaid becomes the undisputed leader with €4.5B in crypto payments processed in 2022
CoinsPaid took the lead in cryptocurrency processing worldwide in 2022 as the company's metrics skyrocketed.TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid took the lead in cryptocurrency processing worldwide in 2022 as the company's metrics skyrocketed. The number of transactions grew to 6.5 million and the volume jumped to €4.5 billion.
Exceptional results in detail
The number of transactions passing through CoinsPaid's gateway peaked in March 2022 at 1.59 million as monthly volume approached the 1 billion euro mark. This is higher than in both January and February, when CoinsPaid processed 1.43 million payments valued at €890 million and 1.47 million valued at €837 million, respectively.
CoinsPaid's business success has increased steadily since 2018. In 2021, the company’s volume reached €5.65 billion and the number of processed transactions, 9.2 million. In the first five months of 2022, the company has processed 4.5 million transactions worth 6.5 million euro, while the overall numbers since launch are 21 million transactions valued at 12 billion euro.
Perhaps the most impressive fact is that CoinsPaid's metrics have doubled for the fourth consecutive year. By the end of 2021, the turnover in the euro equivalent surged by x27, while transactions were up x16 compared to 2018.
Moreover, CoinsPaid now handles an astonishing 8% of all on-chain BTC transactions – another proof that it's one of the largest crypto processors. Judging by the results of January-May 2022, this promises to be another record-breaking year for CoinsPaid.
Impressive success in 2022
The overall number of the end customers making payments through the CoinsPaid gateway reached 7 million, and the number of merchants that use the gateway is now more than 800. As of the end of May, there are 30+ cryptocurrencies supported by CoinsPaid, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and others. The company also allows merchants to convert crypto revenue into more than 20 fiat currencies.
$CPD, the native CoinsPaid token
Another landmark event for CoinsPaid in 2021 was the creation of its own utility token, $CPD. Its first use case is to help merchants to save up to 50% on CoinsPaid processing fees through the so-called loyalty program.
According to the program's terms, a merchant needs to stake $CPD (that is, hold it on the balance) to access discounts, which vary depending on the staked amount and monthly payment volume.
The staking program is a major driver of the sustainable B2B demand for $CPD. It also reduces the supply of $CPD in circulation, as merchants need to hold the tokens long-term to keep enjoying the discounts.
Several leading wallets on different blockchains integrated $CPD in 2022, including Guarda Wallet, Lumi Wallet (ERC-20), BC Vault (BSC, Polygon), and Coins.ph. CoinsPaid also held several yield farming campaigns and launched a co-marketing program for merchants.
Maintaining the leadership into 2023 and beyond
At the start of 2022, CoinsPaid received two positive legal opinions on the token from law firms in Germany and Liechtenstein, which meant that a $CPD implementation campaign could begin in earnest.
Beginning in Q3, CoinsPaid's business and personal wallets will integrate full $CPD utility, and merchants will also be able to accept the token on their websites together with BTC, USDT, etc. Detailed info about $CPD can be found on the CoinsPaid website.
Also by the end of 2022, the company plans to launch the CoinsPaid Foundation, a Swiss-based not-for-profit organization tasked with facilitating the adoption of $CPD. The Foundation will establish a network of partnerships across the blockchain industry, ensure exchange listings, and promote the interests of $CPD holders.
Finally, in the near future the processor plans to introduce CoinsPaid-branded crypto cards and an advanced liquidity aggregator.
About CoinsPaid
CoinsPaid is a crypto payment ecosystem that brings together companies and people. The company was founded in 2014 and is EU-licensed. Currently, CoinsPaid works with over 800 B2B customers who collectively serve over 7 million end users.
With CoinsPaid, merchants can accept 30+ cryptos and 20+ fiat currencies. The gateway is the only one to have been audited by three security firms: Kaspersky Labs, Hacken, and 10Guards.
*Promotional materials are not intended to give and do not contain any sort of personal, legal, or financial advice. It is highly recommended to consult your own legal and/or financial experts for further guidance.
CPD Token users have sufficient investment knowledge and experience and the capacity to take risks arising from using CPD Token, and agree to independently assume all the risks arising from using CPD Token.
Ilya Levanshyn
Coinspaid
+48 733 627 014
email us here