Aseptic Packaging Market Size 2030 - Rising Demand For Products With Longer-Shelf Life Drives Higher Revenue Growth

Rising demand for products with longer-shelf life and growth of the food & beverages packaging sector are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aseptic Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 98.49 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for food and beverage products with extended shelf life is expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Aseptic packaging solution enables food and beverage companies to extend shelf of products without refrigeration for an estimated 6 to 12 months. This packaging solution helps in reducing the growing amount of food waste at retailer and consumer levels.

In this report, the global packaging industry is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. The authors have also implemented many primary and secondary research methodologies to derive vital data & information about the key regional markets of the global packaging industry including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers key insights into the factors positively influencing the revenue growth of each regional market and provides information about the most lucrative investment opportunities for all stakeholders, investors, and clients in these markets. Furthermore, the report elucidates the intensely competitive scenario of the Aseptic Packaging industry and highlights the key strategic developments taking place in the industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate deals, and partnerships & collaborations.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In October 2020, Brazilian dairy companies Shefa and Lider Alimentos announced decision to adopt aseptic carton packaging solution provider, SIG, as their preferred partner. SIG supplies advanced aseptic filling technology and packaging solutions for the two companies as part of the partnership. The company has already installed nine aseptic filling machines at production sites in Parana and Sao Paulo. The high speed and flexibility of SIG filling machines, as well as low waste rates were the reasons behind implementation of this project with SIG. The partnership is expected to help the companies in expanding their product portfolios and offering more options to consumers.

• Paper & paperboard segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global aseptic packaging market over the forecast period owing to the rising need for cartons in aseptic packaging. Aseptic cartons manufactured using renewable resources such as paperboard are widely utilized in the food & beverage industry, which is boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

• Cartons segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period. The raised neck and over-the-edge design of cartons provide easy access to the spout and offer better comfort when drinking directly from the container. Cartons are widely utilized for packaging various liquid processed food such as juices, soups, syrups, flavored and unflavored milk.

• Beverages segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global aseptic packaging market owing to increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages. Rising need to maintain quality, taste, and nutritional value of beverages is resulting in increasing usage of aseptic packaging.

• The aseptic packaging market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Shifting preference of consumers towards quality and convenience packaged food products owing to rise in income levels and increasing urbanized population are factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some major players in the market include Amcor plc, Tetra Pak International S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Schott AG, DS Smith plc, Reynolds Group Holdings, Elopak Group, and SIG Combibloc Group.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global aseptic packaging market based on material, packaging type, end-use application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass & Wood

• Paper & Paperboard

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cartons

• Bottles & Cans

• Bags & Pouches

• Others

End-use Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Food

• Beverage

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Identifying The Basic Business Drivers, Challenges, And Tactics Adopted:

• The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Aseptic Packaging market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

• An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

• Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

• The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

