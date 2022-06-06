Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Size Worth $353.08 by 2031: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market is expected to clock US$ ~353.08 billion by 2031 According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Type [Generic and Branded], Type Of Manufacturer [Merchant (Contract) Manufacturers and Captive (In-House) Manufacturers], Application [Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurological Diseases, Diabetes, and Respiratory Diseases] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” market size was worth 186 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CARG of 6% during the forecast period of 2021- 2031 owing to rising R&D activities and launch of various novel & generic medicines to fulfill unmet clinical needs.

Growth Factors

The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across almost every country worldwide, has resulted in severe outcomes, across all regions.

The first case of Covid-19 was found in Dec 2019, and by the end of Dec 2020, the count has surged to more than 90.3 million globally.

Owing to global rise in Covid-19 cases, need for effective treatments has grown manifolds. Government bodies and several prominent players are continuously striving to accelerate the drug development process for Covid-19.

For instance, in May 2020, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it will provide $354 million under a four-year contract to Phlow Corporation to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) needed for medications to treat patients with Covid-19 and related illnesses.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Type of Manufacturer, Application and Region.

Restraints

However, high capital investment & production cost of API is expected to restrain the market to a certain extent. Construction of production facilities according to cGMP standards, its maintainance, and installation of technology & large equipments requires heavy investment which is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 6% Market Size in 2031 USD 353.08 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 No. of Pages 100 - 120 Segments covered Type, Type of Manufacturer, Application

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market has been segmented majorly into seven distinct categories depending on application, viz:

Cardiovascular disease

Infectious diseases

Oncology

Neurological diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Others (pain management, orthopedics, urinary tract disorders, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, etc.).

The oncology segment is expected to be the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period.



The growth of the segment can be attributed to rising prevalence of different types of cancers globally, increasing demand for effective treatment for cancer and large number of ongoing clinical trials for cancer treatment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market has been segmented into: -

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW).

Factors such as growing prevalence of acute & chronic diseases, rising government initiatives for production of generic drugs, high number of ongoing R&D activities and presence of prominent pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market are: -

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Merck KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Cipla Inc

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi SAIS

Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Among others

