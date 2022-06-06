Mass Spectrometry Market to reach 11.89 Billion in market size by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%: Straits Research

The global Mass Spectrometry market size was valued at 5850 USD million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030 and reach around 11890 million USD.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass spectrometry is an analytical method for identifying and identifying the amount of a compound in a sample, similarly to traces of components at low concentrations. It allows scientists and researchers to detail complex samples in a single analysis. The sample is first ionized through an approach to the shortage of an electron in this process. The ions are then labelled and divided using computer-assisted measurements of fee and mass.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mass-spectrometry-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics-

Drivers : -

Increasing investments and government initiatives in the industry will drive the market.

A driving force is increased investment in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will be driven by investments in critical areas such as the pharmaceutical and personalized medicine markets. Mass spectrometry is crucial in the pharmaceutical industry, from drug discovery to late-stage development and clinical trials. As a result, the mass spectrometry market is expected to benefit from increased funding from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.





Growing government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing in the mass spectrometry market will drive the market.

Environmental testing assists in identifying pollutants and in taking control of them. Government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing, rising spending on pharmaceutical R&D worldwide, government regulations on drug safety, a growing focus on food quality, and an increase in crude and shale gas production all contribute to the market's growth.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/mass-spectrometry-market/global/





Restraints: -



The barrier will be luxurious product affordability.

Machine prices have increased due to technological advancements. The rate of a spectrometer influences the acquisition selection of quit users. Pharmaceutical companies will require many of these structures, raising the capital cost significantly. Furthermore, educational research laboratories find it difficult to raise funds for such structures due to tight budgets. These are the major factors limiting the growth of the Mass Spectrometry Market.





Opportunities : -

Possibilities for Advancement in Developing Markets.

Because of the Greenfield initiatives being installed in numerous end-user industries in those international locations, China and India significantly demand single mass spectrometers and hybrid spectrometry devices. These international sites' biopharmaceutical companies are powerful, and they must be contributing significantly to the growth of the spectrometry and chromatography markets.





Segmental Insights-

The market can be differentiated into three segments.

Hybrid mass spectrometry, Single mass spectrometry, and other mass spectrometry are the three types of technology. Triple quadrupole, quadrupole TOF, and Fourier transform mass spectrometry are the different types of hybrid mass spectrometry (FTMS). Ion trap, quadrupole, and time-of-flight mass spectrometry are the three types of mass spectrometry (TOF). Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, security, industrial chemistry, environmental testing, food & beverage testing, forensic, clinical, and other applications are included in the application segment. The mass spectrometry market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean.





Regional Insights-

The international mass spectrometry marketplace is split into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Mass Spectrometry market is expected to be dominated by North America. Mass spectrometry is used in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial chemistry. In North America, the chemical industry is well-represented.

The United States has some well-known names in the chemical manufacturing industry. Furthermore, the United States is the market leader in chemical production.

In Europe, this market is also expected to grow significantly. In Europe, biotechnology is a major industry.

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to see significant growth in this market. Mass spectrometry is also used in the food and beverage industry.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mass-spectrometry-market/request-sample





Key Players-

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

SCIEX (a Danaher subsidiary)

Bruker

JEOL

PerkinElmer

Hiden Analytical

Rigaku

Analytik Jena

LECO and DANI Instruments





Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation-



By Technology:

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

Triple Quadrupole

Quadrupole TOF

Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry

Single Mass Spectrometry

Ion Trap

Quadrupole

Time-of-Flight

Other Mass Spectrometry

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Other Applications





Regions Covered

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA

Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA







TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Mass Spectrometry Market

3.2.1 Vendor Matrix

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Regulatory Landscape

3.6 Technological Landscape

3.7 Market Share Analysis

4 Technology Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2 Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.3 Single Mass Spectrometry

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.4 Other Mass Spectrometry

4.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5 Application Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Biotechnology

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Industrial Chemistry

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Environmental Testing

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Food & Beverage Testing

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.7 Other Applications

5.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Regional Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.1.1.1 By Technology

6.2.1.1.2 By Application

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.1.2.1 By Technology

6.2.1.2.2 By Application

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.1.3.1 By Technology

6.2.1.3.2 By Application

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.2.1 By Technology

6.3.2.2 By Application

6.3.3 France

6.3.3.1 By Technology

6.3.3.2 By Application

6.3. 4 U.K

6.3.4.1 By Technology

6.3.4.2 By Application

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.5.1 By Technology

6.3.5.2 By Application

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.3.6.1 By Technology

6.3.6.2 By Application

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 By Technology

6.4.2.2 By Application

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 By Technology

6.4.3.2 By Application

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.4.1 By Technology

6.4.4.2 By Application

6.4.5 India

6.4.5.1 By Technology

6.4.5.2 By Application

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.6.1 By Technology

6.4.6.2 By Application

6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.7.1 By Technology

6.4.7.2 By Application

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2.1 By Technology

6.5.2.2 By Application

6.5.3 South Africa

6.5.3.1 By Technology

6.5.3.2 By Application

6.5.4 Kuwait

6.5.4.1 By Technology

6.5.4.2 By Application

6.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.5.5.1 By Technology

6.5.5.2 By Application

6.6 Latin America

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6.2 Brazil

6.6.2.1 By Technology

6.6.2.2 By Application

6.6.3 Columbia

6.6.3.1 By Technology

6.6.3.2 By Application

6.6.4 Argentina

6.6.4.1 By Technology

6.6.4.2 By Application

6.6.5 Rest of Latin America

6.6.5.1 By Technology

6.6.5.2 By Application

7 Company Profile

7.1 Agilent Technologies

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio

7.3 Waters Corporation

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Product Portfolio

7.4 SCIEX

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Recent Developments

7.4.4 Product Portfolio

7.5 Bruker

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Recent Developments

7.5.4 Product Portfolio





For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mass-spectrometry-market/toc





Recent Developments-

Apr 20, 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Bioprocessing Manufacturing Site in Ogden, Utah.

Mar 16, 2022, New Fully Customizable Electroporation System Enables Large Scale Cell Therapy Development and Clinical Manufacturing

Feb 03, 2022, Thermo Scientific Nicolet RaptIR FTIR Microscope Quickly Collects and analyzes High Spatial Resolution Data with Agility and Acuity.

Feb 15, 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces New Cell and Gene Therapy Integrated Commercial Packaging and Distribution Services.

News Media



Rising Prevalence of Tuberculosis to Spur the Demand for TB Diagnostics Market

Technological Advancements Remarkably Surge the Endoscopy Devices Market

Increasing Investment in Healthcare and Biotechnology to Provide Boost to Mass Spectrometry Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Digestive Health Products Market : Information by Ingredient (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food Enzymes), Product (Dairy Products, Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Oxygen Therapy Devices Market : Information by Product (Oxygen Source Devices), Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), End-User (Home Healthcare), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market : Information by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices), Product Type (Smartwatch), Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Self-Charging Pacemakers Market : Information by Product (Implantable Pacemakers), Application (Arrhythmias), End-User (Hospitals and Cardiac Centers), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Telepsychiatry Market : Information by Product (In-Home Solutions, Forensic Solutions), Age Group (Pediatric), End-User (Community Mental Health Centers), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com