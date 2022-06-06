Solar Invertor Market Will Grow at 6% CAGR through 2032 Amid Growing Awareness Regarding Renewable Energy | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The market for central inverters in the United States is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR through 2032, creating an absolute dollar opportunity greater than US$6 billion by end use and residential segment alone over assessment period. The Japanese pocket was once considered small but now it's emerging as lucrative with demand growing 6%

Increasing usage of solar panels and renewables energy will augment the growth in the market. Hig adoption of solar invertors in the residential, commercial, and industrial and utilities will continue driving sales in the market.

Over the past years, manufacturers are expanding their product lines with new technological advancement in the invertor technologies. As solar energy utilisation in photovoltaic systems is mostly dependent on the inverter, solar inverters are potentitally beneficial for lowering global warming and greenhouse impact.

Micro invertors are gaining popularity due to heavy usage in most of the applications. Microinverters work in the same way as string inverters, except they are put beneath each solar panel on your roof.

Each of these microinverters is roughly the size of a router. New electrical rules demand quick solar system shutdown to protect first responders and firemen from excessive voltage when on roofs or maintaining power lines. Microinverters meet these requirements for quick shutdown and have this capacity built into each module.

“Increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient household equipment, along with stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions and energy consumption will drive sales of solar invertors,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· Based on product type, demand in the central invertors segment will create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 6.4 Bn over the forecast period.

· By end-use, the residential segment is forecast to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 4.1 Bn over the assessment period.

· Total sales in the U.S. market are expected to increase at a 5.2% CAGR through 2032.

· Japan will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand growing at a 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

· The India solar invertor market will expand at a 7% CAGR through 2032, surpassing a valuation of US$ 827.2 Mn.

Competitive Landscape

The solar invertor market is consolidated with leading players holding around 80%-85% of the total market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology development and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include Siemens AG, Fimer Group, SMA Solar Technologies, Eaton, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, and others.

Global Solar Invertor Market by Category

By Type:

Central Invertor

Micro-Invertor

String Invertor





By System Type:

Off Grid

On Grid

By Phase:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Utilities





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

