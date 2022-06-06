Wireless Charging Market Size Hit USD 19.17 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing need among end-users to minimize use of wired recharging of different devices

Market Size – USD 3.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.8%” — Emergen Research

The Global wireless charging Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The report contains extensive analysis of the market in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Inductive segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing application of inductive technology for smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and Qi wireless charging protocol is expected to boost growth of this segment.

In terms of revenue, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead due to rising adoption of wireless chargers for consumer electronic products.

Increasing developments in the automobile industry and rising demand for wireless charging for consumer electronics and medical equipment is prompting manufacturers to investment into wireless charging technologies in countries in North America, which is expected to further support growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

In October 2019, WiTricity Corporation entered into a technology transition and license deal with Green Power. The partnership allows Green Power to exploit the reference model and emerging technology development for WiTricity's wireless electric vehicle charging solutions.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global wireless charging market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, WiTricity Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Powermat Technologies Ltd, TDK Corporation, Energous Corporation, Ossia Inc., and ZenS B.V. and others as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the wireless charging market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the wireless charging market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the wireless charging market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless charging market on the basis of technology, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Radio Frequency

Inductive

Resonance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global wireless charging market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

The global wireless charging market size reached USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR of 23.8%.