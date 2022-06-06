Optic Transceivers Market to Perceive Massive Growth of USD 11.10 billion by 2027

The report comprises a valuable bunch of information that enlightens the most all-important sectors of the global Optic Transceivers market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global optic transceivers market is expected to grow from USD 5.13 billion in 2019 to USD 11.10 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is the most dominant player in this market, owing to the growing demand for mobile data boosted the growth of the data centre market and the optical transceiver market. World’s largest data centres and cloud services providers are present in the US. Emerging high data speed communication technology of 5G is driving the growth of this market across the US. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a very high growth rate owing to the increasing internet penetration and data traffic in the developing countries such as India and China.

The key players in this market are Advanced Photonix, Accelink, ACON, Alcatel-Lucent, Analog Devices, Ikanos, Foxconn Technology Group, Luxtera, Rohm Semiconductor, POLYSYS, Sumitomo, Triquint, Oclaro, Broadcom, 3SP Group, Photon-X, Emcore, Menara Networks, Vitesse and Zhone Technologies, NeoPhotonics.

The global optic transceivers market is segmented by the type of form factor, data rate, distance, wavelength, and by application. By form factor, the market is segmented into SFF, SFP, SFP+, SFP28, CFP, CFP2, CFP4, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, QSFP28, CXP, XFP, and others. By the type of the data rate, the market is segmented into greater than less than 10 GBPS, greater than 10 GBPS and less than 40 GBPS, greater than 40 GBPS and less than 100 GBPS, and 100 GBPS. Based on the distance, the market is segregated into less than 1km, greater than 1km to less than 10km, greater than 10km to less than 100km, and greater than 100km. On the basis of wavelength, the market is divided into 850nm, 1310nm, 1550nm, and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into telecom, data centre and enterprises.

