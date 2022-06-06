Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market High demand and Trends from the APAC region | Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth –CAGR of 11.1%

Increasing geriatric population and prevalence of hypertension and age-related diseases are some key factors driving growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global blood pressure monitoring devices market size was USD 1.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.18 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market revenue growth is majorly attributed to factors such as rise in global geriatric population, rising burden of lifestyle-induced and age-related health disorders such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and high blood pressure, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and continuous advancements in healthcare technology. According to a 2019 research report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.15 billion people across the globe had been suffering from lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure and hypertension.

Hospitals and clinic segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to robust revenue during forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries and rising adoption of technologically advanced devices in the medical sector.

Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure within arteries. Basic devices consist of a rubber squeeze bulb, a tube and gauge, and an inflatable cuff that wraps around the patient’s or users arm.Basic devices consist of a rubber squeeze bulb, a tube and gauge, and an inflatable cuff that wraps around the patient’s or users arm. The reliability and accuracy of professional blood pressure monitoring systems in healthcare settings is vital and need for more accurate measuring devices has prompted leading medical device manufacturers to focus on innovation and development of more advanced and accurate devices and systems. Miniaturization of medical devices has also opened up vast and high potential opportunities for players operating in the market, and this is expected to further support growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market to a significant extent going ahead.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, PhysIQ Inc. and Omron Healthcare announced entering into partnership that enables PhysIQ to add HeartGuide, which is a wearable blood pressure monitor developed by Omron Healthcare, into its pinpointIQ platform.

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and increasing geriatric population in countries in the region are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

What is the goal of the report?

The Industrial lubricants market report presents the estimated size of the Healthcare market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

