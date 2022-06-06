Submit Release
MDA Announces Recruitment for International Marketing Opportunities

Maryland Agricultural Businesses Encouraged to Participate in Global Events 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 6, 2022) The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced it is currently recruiting for three upcoming international trade activities. The purpose of these events is to help Maryland food and agricultural businesses reach new buyers across the world. 

The first event is an inbound mission of yellow pine log buyers from China, India and Vietnam. There are thriving industries in these countries, which are dependent on imported wood. Maryland lumber companies will have an opportunity to meet these buyers and showcase their products and operations. The delegations will be in Maryland on August 15-16, 2022. 

The second activity is Fine Food Australia, which will be held in Melbourne, September 5-8, 2022. Fine Food Australia is the preeminent trade show that attracts processed food companies worldwide. Companies participating with MDA are offered a standard trade show booth in the American pavilion at a reduced rate. Australia has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world and there is strong demand for innovative and healthy food products for both the foodservice and retail sectors. 

Finally, Maryland companies can participate in SIAL Paris 2022. This is one of the largest food trade shows and attracts buyers from throughout the globe. It will be held October 15-19, 2022. The show was last held in 2018, and drew more than 310,000 attendees from over 200 countries. 

These Maryland activities are held in cooperation with the Southern U.S. Trade Association. Participants must be headquartered in the region or state, pay a fee, comply with U.S. Small Business Administration standards and sell products that are at least 51% of American origin. For more information about these events, please contact Theresa Brophy at Theresa.brophy@maryland.gov or 410-841-5781. 

