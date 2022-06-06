Pothole repairs scheduled near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on Monday, June 6, 2022, through Friday, June 10, 2022

Page Content

Contractors will be repairing potholes on the westbound slow lane of Interstate 64 between mile markers 41 and 44.5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, and in the eastbound lanes between mile markers 41 and 44.5 between Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and Friday, June 10, 2022.





The area is west of the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge, and is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes construction of a second bridge over the Kanawha River and replacing five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.​



