PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release

June 4, 2022 Gatchalian bats for a veteran with long-term vision for PH energy security for the DOE post A veteran in the field with a long-term vision for the country's energy security. This, Senator Win Gatchalian said, should be the qualification of the country's next Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE). "Having been at the helm of the Senate Energy Committee for the past six years, I can say that the next DOE secretary should have the following qualities: long term vision, technical knowledge, commitment to energy transition, experience and unquestionable integrity," he said. Armed with such credentials, such a person for the job is expected to be a proactive leader at the forefront of the energy sector who can steer government policies that will shield the country from external shocks, Gatchalian added. In setting a long-term vision, Gatchalian said the incoming DOE chief is expected to be knowledgeable not only about the technical but finance and legal aspects as well, especially given the complex industry now undergoing rapid transformation. "Based on my experience, expertise on the matters concerning the energy industry should be of utmost consideration in choosing the appointee, especially in a highly technical industry. Energy is not an ordinary sector. You need some level of experience. It's a difficult sector with numerous intricacies that you have to learn first in order to push for reforms to transform the industry," the senator explained. Energy transition is inevitable as the entire world is moving towards such a direction, electrifying everything from cars to other things and opting for renewable resources as their prices are rapidly dropping. And as such, the department should continue with the transition process, he added. "We need to follow these trends globally and if not, mapag-iiwanan tayo," said Gatchalian. Needless to say, Gatchalian further said that experience and unquestionable integrity are top qualifications for the post. "The job of the DOE is to forecast supply, demand, pricing and global trends. Our country is very susceptible to supply and demand as well as global prices because we import 99% of our oil. Malampaya is depleting and there are other pressing concerns. The job now of the DOE is to come up with solutions ahead of time. We have enacted many laws in response to the emerging trends but if the leadership of the department is not appreciative of reforms and needed changes, then we'll be doing the same things over and over again," he ended. Beterano, may plano para sa energy security ang dapat sumunod na DOE Secretary - Gatchalian May sapat na karanasan sa industriya at may pangmatagalang plano para sa seguridad ng enerhiya sa bansa. Iyan ang katangiang dapat taglayin ng susunod na mamumuno ng Department of Energy o DOE, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. "Bilang chairman ng Committee on Energy Committee sa nagdaang anim na taon sa senado, nakita ko ang kalakaran sa industriya. Kaya ang susunod na DOE secretary ay dapat may 'di matatawarang integridad. Siya rin ay dapat may taglay na technical expertise at karanasan sa buong industriya na magpapatupad ng mga hangarin ng gobyerno tungo sa energy transition, energy security and sustainability," sabi ni Gatchalian. Dagdag din ng senador na ang bagong magiging pinuno ng DOE ay dapat laging handa sa anumang nangyayari sa pandaigdigang pamilihan na maaaring makaapekto sa presyo at suplay ng mga produktong petrolyo tulad ng nararanasan natin ngayon. "Hindi ito ordinaryong sektor. Mahirap sumabak dito kung walang sapat na kakayahan at karanasan ang uupo sa pwesto lalo na't isinusulong natin ang mga kinakailangang reporma," paliwanag ng senador. Ngayon at nakatuon ang buong mundo at isinusulong na rin sa bansa ang energy transition o mas malinis at mas sustainable na enerhiya, mahalagang ipagpatuloy ng gobyerno ang nasimulan na tulad ng electric vehicles o EVs at iba't ibang renewable sources of energy na ayon kay Gatchalian ay magiging hudyat ng pagbaba ng presyo kalaunan. "Kung hindi tayo susunod sa galaw na ito ay mapag-iiwanan tayo," ang mariing sabi ni Gatchalian. "Ang trabaho ng DOE ay mag forecast ng supply, demand, presyo at global trends. Laging apektado ang suplay at presyo ng langis sa bansa dahil 99% ng suplay natin ay inaangkat sa ibang bansa. Paubos na ang Malampaya. Kaya, ngayon pa lang ay dapat may nakikita nang solusyon o contingency measures ang DOE, lalo na ang papasok na bagong pamunuan, bago pa lumala ang problema. May mga inilatag na tayong batas. Kailangan na lang nating bantayan ang implementasyon ng mga ito. Kung hindi natin maisasagawa ang mga ito ay babalik din tayo sa puno't dulo ng problema." pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.