PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release

June 6, 2022 Villar joins World Enviro Day; calls on everyone to help heal the earth As the we celebrated the 49th World Environment Day on June 5 (Sunday), Sen. Cynthia A. Villar encouraged everyone to be responsible and passionate to contribute and inspire others to do their own part in healing Mother Earth. Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, guaranteed that our collective efforts will make a difference in the protection and conservation of our environment. Speaking during the installation of Verde Island Passage (VIP) Marker on the occasion the of the UN World Environment Day organized by environmentalist Atty. Tony Oposa. Villar noted the United Nations has confronted us with the severe reality that the earth faces a triple planetary emergency. She relates that these are the following: -the climate is heating up too quickly for people and nature to adapt, -the continuing habitat loss and other pressures mean an estimated one million species are threatened with extinction, and -pollution continues to poison our air, land and water. "Due to this, the United Nations finds it fitting to adopt the "Only One Earth" slogan as a reminder for us, earthlings, that while there are billions of galaxies, planets and stars, the Earth is just our one solitary home and we should take care of it," she said. "All of us are being encouraged to be more connected to it, focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature, and shift our lifestyles from harming the Earth to healing it," she added. The invitation of Oposa, the senator said, has brought into her consciousness the need to accord the appropriate protection status to VIP, the channel that cuts through the Philippines by the south of Luzon. The marker is right in the center of the Coral Triangle that is considered an area of extreme ecological importance. It was reported in the 2005 study led by marine biologist Dr. Kent Carpenter that the VIP has the highest concentration of marine shorefish biodiversity on the planet. Because of this, Villar said it has been labeled as "the epicenter of marine biodiversity". "Even with this little information I gathered, I am a little bit surprised why up to now it seems that no protection status "by legislation" has been accorded to VIP that could ensure its sustainability," said Villar, who has been espousing on environmental protection." Villar also related she is one of the many that was inspired by Oposa's brilliant work in instigating the continuing mandamus for the clean up and rehabilitation of Manila Bay. "The continuing mandamus has provided the needed justification that helped in boosting my very own continuing efforts that I have started way back in 2002 to clean up two (2) rivers in my hometown, namely the Zapote River and the Las Pinas River, and even my more recent efforts of cleaning up as well the neighboring Molino River in Bacoor City. All of these rivers directly flow into Manila Bay," she related. "To finally witness a clean and pollution-free Manila Bay that is fit for recreational swimming (just like in the old days) is indeed an aspiration worth pursuing for the benefit of the living and future generations," she further stated. Villar, nakiisa sa World Enviro Day; nanawagan sa lahat na tumulong sa pangangalaga sa ating daigdig Sa pagdiriwang ng 49th World Environment Day sa June 5 (Sunday), nanawagan si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sa lahat na maging responsable na mag-ambag at maging inspirasyon sa iba upang harapin ang hamon ng ating "Mother Earth." Tiniyak ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, na magbubunga ang ating pagsisikap ng malaking pagbabago sa pangangalaga at pagpapanatili ng ating kapaligiran. Sa kanyang pananalita sa installation ng Verde Island Passage (VIP) Marker sa selebrasyon ng UN World Environment Day na inayos ni environmentalist Atty. Tony Oposa, giit ni Villar na nahaharap ang United Nations sa katotohanang may "triple planetary emergency" ang ating mundo. Ang mga ito ay ang sumusunod: - mabilis ang pag-init ng klima para sa mga tao at kalikasan na maka-adapt, -may isang milyong species ang nanganganib na mawala sa patuloy na habitat loss at iba pang pressures; -patuloy na nilalason ng polusyon ang ating hangin, lupa at tubig. "Due to this, the United Nations finds it fitting to adopt the "Only One Earth" slogan as a reminder for us, earthlings, that while there are billions of galaxies, planets and stars, the Earth is just our one solitary home and we should take care of it," binigyan diin ni Villar. "All of us are being encouraged to be more connected to it, focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature, and shift our lifestyles from harming the Earth to healing it," dagdag pa niya. Dahil sa imbitasyon ni Oposa, sinabi ni Villar na nabatid niya na karapat-dapat na protektahan ang VIP, ang channel sa Pilipinas na nasa timog Luzon. "The marker is right in the center of the Coral Triangle that is considered an area of extreme ecological importance. It was reported in the 2005 study led by marine biologist Dr. Kent Carpenter that the VIP has the highest concentration of marine shorefish biodiversity on the planet." Bunga nito, sinabi ni Villar na binansagan ang VIP marker na "epicenter of marine biodiversity". "Even with this little information I gathered, I am a little bit surprised why up to now it seems that no protection status "by legislation" has been accorded to VIP that could ensure its sustainability," said Villar, who has been espousing on environmental protection." Ipinahayag din ni Villar na isa siya sa mga na-inspire ng mahuhusay na gawa ni Oposa para patuloy niyang isulong ang mandamus sa paglilinis at rehabilitasyon ng ng Manila Bay. "The continuing mandamus has provided the needed justification that helped in boosting my very own continuing efforts that I have started way back in 2002 to clean up two (2) rivers in my hometown, namely the Zapote River and the Las Pinas River, and even my more recent efforts of cleaning up as well the neighboring Molino River in Bacoor City. All of these rivers directly flow into Manila Bay," paliwanag ni Villar. "To finally witness a clean and pollution-free Manila Bay that is fit for recreational swimming (just like in the old days) is indeed an aspiration worth pursuing for the benefit of the living and future generations," ayon pa rin dito.