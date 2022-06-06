Global Feed Acidifiers Market is Announce a Prominent CAGR growth of 5.35% by 2027

The report examines all the key factors affecting the expansion of the Feed Acidifiers market, including demand-supply scenarios, and value chain analysis.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global feed acidifiers market is expected to grow from USD 2.84 billion in 2019 to USD 4.29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the growing at highest CAGR during the forecasted year. The high consumption of meat in the region, especially in countries like China, India and Japan has contributed to the market demand of feed acidifiers. Also, increased awareness of livestock due to the increase in diseases have been another factor for increased use in the region.

Some key players in the feed acidifiers market are Biomin, Corbion, Novus International, Kemin Industries Inc., BASF SE, ADDCON GmbH, Perstorp AB and others. Many of the companies have tied up with research centres to manufacture complete organic feed acidifiers which can prevent diseases in animals.

The type segment includes propionic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, sorbic acid, fumaric acid and others. Propionic acid is expected to hold the largest market share as they are available in abundance and are in demand by the meat suppliers. They are safe for animals and humans as they are organic. It can also be used as a dietary supplement. It also helps curb bacterial growth and is used as a preservative in animal feed. This property Helps prevents feed nutrient loss and mycotoxin formation in animals. Apart from these, it helps in preventing disorders related to fertility, digestive problems, and immune deficiency in livestock. The livestock segment includes swine, ruminant, poultry, aquaculture and others. Out of which, poultry is the largest meat manufacturing segment, and thus the need for feed acidifiers is more in poultry than any other segment. The form segment includes dry and liquid. Dry feed acidifiers holds significant market share as they are easy to use, store and transport. The compound segment includes bended and single. Bended segment is expected to hold substantial market share in the upcoming years as they contains mixed nutrients which provides added benefits as compared to the single feed acidifiers.

Feed acidifiers are vital for maintaining the quality of livestock. In the recent years, the feed acidifiers are gaining more importance. The manufacturers have started to utilise them widely. The awareness among people has increased owing to the need of a rich protein diet. Also, the increasing diseases in animals like the bird flu, avian flu has made it mandatory to monitor the quality of the livestock. There have been cases where the animal diseases have resulted into disastrous outbreak affecting millions of people like the swine flu. The government aids for supporting the product has been a contributing factor to the market demand. Feed acidifiers are popular in both the manufacturers and consumers as they are mostly organic and thus are better from antibiotics which have been proved dangerous for human consumption.

The global feed acidifiers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

