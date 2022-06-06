Mobility as a Service Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Analysis, Outlook, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid urbanization and smart city initiatives, coupled with growth in the transportation industry, is driving the market growth

Mobility as a Service Market Size – USD 75.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.3%, Market trends –Advancement in the telecom industry.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobility as a Service market is forecasted to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the growing challenges of traffic congestions, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. The shift will finally enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from an ownership model of private assets to user-ownership of shared assets.

A market research and strategy consulting company published research report on “Mobility as a Service Market: Global Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2020 – 2027” in their Repository. The Mobility as a Service Market research report majorly covers market size, share, industry overview, key segmentations, product application, development trends, and major companies in the industry and the latest developments in the global industry. The study includes drivers and restraints of the Mobility as a Service Market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global and regional level.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Mobility as a Service market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In April 2019, Reach Now launched its MaaS platform in Asia – Japan. The 'Iziko' app not only offers access to buses, trains, rental cars & bikes, and on-demand ridesharing but even tickets for tourist attractions.

The ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 25.7% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickups services offered are further boosting segmental growth.

The android segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the Mobility as a Service market share on account of the massive adoption of android smartphones owing to their variety of functions and lower prices as compared to the other application types.

Business to business, or B2B, is a form of transaction between businesses involving a MaaS provider and corporate clients availing the MaaS service. B2B business takes place between enterprises, rather than between an enterprise and individual consumers.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Mobility as a Service market:

UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ride-hailing

Self-driving car service

Bi-cycle sharing

Car sharing

Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iOS

Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger cars

Buses

Bikes

The Mobility as a Service Market research report segments the global market into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. The segmentation includes technology, product, platform, application, and region. The report projections are based on both historical and predicted trends. Major companies active in the global domain have also been profiled, along with the key strategies they use to stay competitive.

Major Regions Covered in the Mobility as a Service Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

