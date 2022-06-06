Industrial Lubricants Market High demand and Trends from the APAC region | Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial Lubricants Market Size – USD 58.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific

Increase in the demand for industrial lubricants from oil & gas and power generation sectors is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to reach value of USD 75.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Industrial lubricants are used in several industries for carrying out the business effectively and smoothly. Manufacturing companies particularly use industrial lubricants to evade corrosion. Replacement of corroded parts can be expensive, particularly steel and iron parts. Industrial lubricants help in removing waste particles, transporting them to a filter. In order to help in reducing contaminants, lubricants are generally used with detergent additives.

Industrial lubricants are used to reduce friction between two surfaces. They help machines to work without any glitch and prolong the life of affected parts by lowering the wear and tear. Most of the industrial lubricants used have organic base, such as mineral oil or petroleum fraction. Moreover, increased investments in research and development are also likely to boost the industrial lubricants market during the forecast period.

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Industrial lubricants market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Key Highlights of Report :

In December 2020, Nyara Energy, formerly known as Essar Oil, partnered with Shell, a major energy company, to sell the latter’s industrial lubricants through its network of fuel stations in India. Nyara Energy has over 5,900 fuel stations in India and it plans to build new stations to reach 7,300 stations by 2022.

Hydraulic fluids offer a lubricating film, which reduces the wear and tear on moving parts of an equipment. Effectiveness of the film depends on the balance between viscosity of the lubricants, sliding speeds and loads, and fluid stability.

Synthetic oil has excellent low-temperature flow performance, it offers enhanced oxidation and thermal stability, and it has excellent wear protection. This type of oil is higher in quality and purity than mineral oils.

The construction segment held the largest share of the industrial lubricants market in 2019, due to high demand for construction activities in China and India. From dump trucks and draglines, bulldozers, to scrapers and shovels, all construction equipment are subjected to harsh conditions, which generates demand for lubricants.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial lubricants market Report Include : The Lubrizol Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil, Inc., Valvoline International, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Clariant, Chevron Corp., Petronas Lubricant International, and Quaker Chemical Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial lubricants market based on product type, base oil, end-use industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Polyalphaolefins (PAO)

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

Esters

Group iii (Hydrocracking)

Bio-based Oil

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Construction

Metal & Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Others

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

Regional Overview:

The global Industrial lubricants market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Industrial lubricants market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

What is the goal of the report?

The Industrial lubricants market report presents the estimated size of the Healthcare market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

