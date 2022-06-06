Smart Coatings Market 2022-2030: Rising Demand In The Construction Due To Its Self-Cleaning And Self-Healing Properties

Smart Coating Market

The Smart Coatings Market size was USD 4.11 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Coatings Market size is expected to reach USD 27.25 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for smart coatings in construction industry, along with rising demand for longer durability than traditional coatings, are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing application of smart coatings for architectural and decorative purposes is expected to boost revenue growth of the market. Smart coatings are used on a variety of surfaces throughout houses, including tabletops, glass panels, photo frames, electronic devices, and lighting fixtures, among others. Smart nanotechnology coating on surfaces can improve handling, durability, and oxidation resistance without affecting performance. Additionally, smart coatings can be designed to enhance reflectance of a glass surface at a specific wavelength of light. Reflective properties of smart coatings can help make the surface a good choice for a variety of aesthetic applications. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the global smart coatings market during the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding stringent regulatory policies and environmental challenges are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Smart coatings are considered harmful to the environment due to the release of gases during synthesis and use of solvents such as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) that emit toxic peroxides into the environment. These compounds are considered harmful to the environment since they contribute to ozone and smog formation. The smart coatings industry is facing environmental and legal challenges as governments of various countries are placing more focus on regulation of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and are implementing strict rules demanding use of environment-friendly green products. Manufacturers have been forced to produce environment-friendly smart coatings with low VOC levels due to strict regulations imposed by the European Union's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and other regional regulatory authorities.

Market Estimation:

The Smart Coatings market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Smart Coatings market.

Market Overview:

The report is an extensive study of the key elements of the industry such as market segmentations, economic scenario, competition landscape, industrial chain analysis, upstream raw materials and downstream buyers, growth driving and restraining factors, strategy analysis, and profiling of key manufacturers, vendors, and traders.

The report covers the assessment of the key regional areas of the globe where the Smart Coatings market is spread.

Smart Coatings Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Smart Coatings Market Segmentation based on Function :

• Anti-Microbial

• Anti-Corrosion

• Anti-Fouling

• Anti-Icing

• Others

Smart Coatings Market Segmentation based on Sensing Type:

• pH

• Ionic Strength

• Temperature

• Pressure

• Others

The report further offers a comprehensive coverage of the competitive landscape including company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, gross profits, and other key aspects.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• BASF SE,

• The Sherwin-Williams Company,

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company, Ltd.

• Others

It also offers insights into the key driving and limiting factors the key manufactures and vendors as well as the new entrants face in the Smart Coatings industry.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• What market segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period?

• What are the risks and threats that are affecting the market?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• Who are the prominent players of the industry? What strategic business plans have they undertaken?

