Global Neonatal Ventilator Market Predicted to Generate $474.0 Million and Grow at 6.4% CAGR in the 2019-2026 Forecast Period [270-Pages] |Confirmed By Research Dive

The global neonatal ventilator market is projected to prosper tremendously by 2026 due to increasing technological advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and growing disposable income of people. High-frequency ventilator sub-segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate due to their effectiveness and safety. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness better growth opportunities by 2026 due to growing production demand in countries like China and India.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global neonatal ventilator market is expected to generate a revenue of $474.0 million by 2026 and grow at a stable CAGR of 6.4% during the 2019-2026 forecast period. The extensive report provides a concise layout of the neonatal ventilator market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Neonatal Ventilator Market

Drivers: Increasing technological advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and growing disposal income of people are some of the many factors expected to drive the growth of the global neonatal ventilator market during the analysis period. In addition, growing awareness about the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and rising private funding by key market players has led to a wide adoption of the neonatal ventilators, thus further boosting the market growth by 2026.

Opportunities: Active government support for adequate infrastructure, rising awareness about respiratory treatments among people, and growth in in the availability of emergency treatment are the factors predicted to assist the neonatal ventilator market development and create ample market growth opportunities during the analysis timeframe.

Restraints: High cost of ventilators is the prime factor expected to impede the growth of neonatal ventilator market.

Segments of the Neonatal Ventilator Market

The report has divided the neonatal ventilator market into a few segments based on product, technology, mode of ventilation, end-use, and region.

Product: Invasive Ventilation Sub-segment to be Highly Progressive

By product, the invasive ventilation sub-segment is estimated to have a higher growth rate of 6.2% CAGR by 2026. This growth rate is attributed to the wide usage of such ventilations in newborn baby intensive care units. Moreover, invasive systems like mechanical ventilators are acting as the current mainstream interface in several regions worldwide, thus further propelling the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

Technology: High-frequency Ventilator Sub-segment to Have the Highest Growth Rate

By technology, high-frequency ventilators are anticipated to have the fastest growth rate of 7.2% CAGR during the 2019-2026 forecast period. The growth is attributed to the effective treatment they offer for the neonates in clinical situations and are considered less injury-prone to users. Moreover, high-frequency ventilators are effective and safe to use. These factors are predicted to bolster the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

Mode of Ventilation: Combined Mode Sub-segment to be Highly Lucrative

By mode of ventilation, the combined mode sub-segment is projected to have a noteworthy growth rate of 7.0% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. This growth is attributed to the rising cases of respiratory distress syndrome among toddlers and the ability to reduce the risk of lung injury and breathing issues among preterm births.

End-use: Hospital Sub-segment to be Most Dominant

By end-use, the hospitals sub-segment held a dominant market share in 2018 by accounting for $199.1 million and is estimated to prosper further since it is the highly preferred area of neonatal ventilators application in both developed as well as developing nations. This widespread preference is predicted to drive the sub-segment’s growth during the analysis timeframe.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Enormous Growth Opportunities

By regional analysis, market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness better market growth opportunities by 2026 due to rapid increase in the production demand from countries like India and China. Moreover, the rising expansion of hospitals and clinics in the region and skyrocketing birth rate in these countries are contributing to the growth of neonatal ventilator market in the Asia-Pacific region during the analysis years.

Key Market Players

Some key market players include

Maquet

Resmed

Ge Healthcare

Drager Medical

Smith Medical

Medtronic Plc

Phillips Respironics

Breas Medical

Hamilton Medical

Carefusion

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in June 2021, Medtronic, a renowned medical technology company, introduced the Purdue invention to its line of products as SonarMed Airway Monitoring System to better treat neonates on ventilators and prevent a common breathing tube incident. Medtronic had adopted this technology with its acquisition of SonarMed Inc., a startup co-founded to bring the product in the market.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key players of the neonatal ventilator market, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

