Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at US$ 5.5 billion in 2021 and is set to witness a healthy growth rate of 7% in the next 5 years

Medi-Tech Insights: A large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, a shift towards home-sleep testing, favorable reimbursement of sleep apnea devices in key markets such as the US, increasing awareness about the ill-effects of untreated sleep apnea, availability of funding/grants to revolutionize diagnosis & treatment for OSA, and foray of a number of companies into the sleep apnea market are some of the key factors driving the global sleep apnea devices market. However, the lack of patient compliance to treatment, especially CPAP therapy, is a key challenge that is expected to hamper the market's growth.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common form of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB). It is a partial or complete collapse of the upper airway caused by the relaxation of the muscles controlling the soft palate and tongue. The prevalence of OSA has been increasing steadily, and as per estimates, it affects ~3% to 20% of the general population.

Technological Advancements Drives the Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The sleep apnea market is a technology-driven market and is marked by constant product enhancements and innovations. For instance,

In October, 2021, AirAvant Medical introduced a new device called Bongo Rx for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The device is touted as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) alternative and is clinically proven to treat mild to moderate OSA symptoms

In August 2021, Resmed, launched AirSense 11, the company’s next-generation PAP (positive airway pressure) device. AirSense 11 includes new features such as Personal Therapy Assistant and Care Check-In designed to provide tailored guidance to PAP users, helping ease them into therapy and comfortable nightly use

Shift Towards Home Sleep Apnea Test (HSAT) Fuels the Market Demand

The traditional way of sleep apnea testing required an overnight stay at a sleep lab. However, the trend is fast-changing now and home sleep tests are now growing in popularity. A home sleep apnea test (HSAT) is an overnight test that is conducted outside the hospital or sleep lab. These tests are conducted using a special device that measures sleep patterns during the night. HSATs cost less, generally require only a few monitors & straps, and can take place in the comfort of a person’s home.

A home sleep apnea test (HSAT) is financially more friendly. It costs ~ $200 to $600, which is relatively less than $800 to $3,000 for an overnight visit to a sleep lab. Also, insurers are increasingly requiring HSAT as a first step before paying for an in-lab sleep apnea test.” - Product Manager, Leading Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Device Manufacturer, United States

Favorable Reimbursement of Sleep Apnea Devices in Key Markets

The diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in the US are covered when Medicare coverage criteria are met. Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers Type I, II, III, and IV sleep tests and devices if you have clinical signs and symptoms of sleep apnea.

In the US, the diagnosis of OSA is covered. Examples of covered diagnostic services include - Oximetry Testing, Polysomnography and Sleep Studies, and Home Sleep Studies.

The treatment of OSA is also covered in the US. Examples of covered treatments include - Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Respiratory Assist Devices including Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), Mandibular Devices/Oral Appliances.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold

The global sleep apnea devices market is marked by the presence of both established and new players. Players operating in the market adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, and partnerships to garner market share. For instance,

In December 2021, ZOLL® Medical Corporation, completed the acquisition of Itamar™ Medical Ltd., a medical device and digital health company that provides at-home testing for sleep apnea.

In February 2021, GoPAPfree, a homecare provider of oral appliance therapy for obstructive sleep apnea launched a new oral appliance - O2Vent Optima.

The sleep apnea devices market is a lucrative market that is set to witness decent growth in the coming years due to technological advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic sleep apnea devices, increasing awareness campaigns & initiatives run by governments and manufacturers across the globe, and growing prominence & usage of oral appliances.

The sleep apnea devices market is marked by the presence of players such as ResMed, Philips Respironics, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, SomnoMed, Itamar Medical, Inspire Medical Systems, Compumedics, Oventus Medical, Natus Medical, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Whole You, BMC Medical, among others.

