MEDIA ADVISORY: Stretch Limosine Passenger Task Force to Hold Public Hearing on June 13

Monday, June 6, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: STRETCH LIMOUSINE PASSENGER TASK FORCE TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON JUNE 13

Chapter 3 of the Laws of 2020 establishes the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force (Task Force) to conduct a comprehensive review of matters influencing the safety, adequacy, efficiency, and reliability of stretch limousine transportation of passengers for compensation.

A public hearing of the Stretch Limousine Passenger Task Force will be held at the Empire State Plaza in Concourse meeting rooms 2 and 3, on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Task Force Joint Chairs, State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, in cooperation with Task Force members, will hear testimony and comments from the public, which will help inform the Task Force’s recommendations on limousine safety to the Governor and Legislative leaders.

The public hearing will also take place virtually at: https://meetny-events.webex.com/meetny-events/j.php?RGID=r1860ea4407092849302e021d9d6332bc

Those who join in person will be asked to sign in at a check-in table, indicating who they are and whether they plan to speak. Those wishing to attend virtually must pre-register at the link and indicate whether they plan to speak.

Those wishing to provide comments outside the public hearing setting can email them through June 17 at 5 p.m. to [email protected].

