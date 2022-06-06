I.MA.F.F Film Festival and Awards.
Independent Filmmaker's Festival and Awards Annual Event.KAMPALA, WAKISO, UGANDA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Media Arts Film Festival is a global film festival, which selects and presents the very best in independent film as well as documentary films from around the world.
The purpose of this event is to provide a platform for filmmakers to present their work, to be recognized for their achievements, and for audiences to share the art.
We believe that audiences get educated about the diversity of cultures through film and that the festival brings together filmmakers from around the world under a unifying creative atmosphere thereby creating a sustainable filmmakers’ event.
Every year, the International Media Arts Film Festival (I.M.A.F.F) Awards its winners in all major categories of the film industry and public attention are given to the winner.
ABOUT US:
I.M.A.F.F stands for International Media Arts Film Fest Awards We Are an independent film recognition company made of media professionals. We support creatives through Networking, collaboration, Promoting, and encouragement by Awarding the best Independent films From all over the world.
Team Leader And C.E.O. – Dennis Gayira.
International Media Arts Film Fest And Awards (I.M.A.F.F.&A) Organizer and Film Director, Producer, and editor with vast experience in this field. Now working with Cinematrix International.
Dennis has vast experience in the movie-making industry as a producer and editor who has worked on many international projects.
Mihaella Plesca.
Mihaela Plescia is an actress, singer, designer, and CEO of Neuro design.
Her talent has been recognized in many theatres and has been requested for
various live performances.
PLESCA |
She was nominated for the Emmy Awards for juniors in New York in 2018 with a short movie produced by herself, and as a singer, she established herself at the world music top with the song “Căderea Lui
Icarus”.
In 2021 she participated in a world music contest where she ranked third place in the top with 280 songs.
At the same time for 3 years, she has been on the jury of the world design awards in Italy, A’Design Awards, and A competition where she was awarded three golden trophies.
Mihaela Plesca is currently in the World Design Index and on the front pages of the WorldDesign Yearbooks because she was responsible for the selection of projects. She has many international and național art exhibitions în her portfolio and she has been a speaker at different international and national conferences.
For film students, we give you pro tips to help you in your filmmaking career. Visit https://imaffawards.com/blog/
Submit Your Film: https://filmfreeway.com/imaffawards
We accept:
Short Films
Feature Films
Documentary Films
Student Films
Religious Films
We do not accept Porn Films.
The Awards Categories.
I.M.A.F.F is a festival not only for new works of media arts but also for existing thematic films. Our Awards include but are not limited to
• Best Cinematography.
• Best Film.
• Best Short.
• Best Feature.
• Best Documentary Short.
• Best Documentary Feature.
• Best Drama.
• Best Music Video.
• Best Actor.
• Best Actress.
• Best Producer.
• Best Editor.
• Audience Choice Awards and Honorable Mentions.
Event Date: December 18th 2022.
Kampala – Uganda.
Online: https://imaffawards.com/livestream
SUBMISSION OPEN: https://filmfreeway.com/imaffawards
We welcome and screen movies of all genres and lengths.
What Our Participants archive.
I. Free Film Promotion for all.
II. Networking opportunities
III. Pitching.
IV. Conference and more.
For more Visit >>> https://imaffawards.com/
