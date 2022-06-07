Ten Thousand Asst. Professor Posts Vacant In Central Universities With A Shortage Of PhD Graduates: Dr. Prakash Bhosale
This has created a golden opportunity for candidates who have obtained PhD degrees from Distance, Online or Lateral Entry mode.
This Situation will allow experienced and knowledgeable candidates to have the opportunity to become assistant professors if they obtain their PhD degrees from Distance, Online or Lateral Entry mode.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Prakash Bhosale shared vital insights with students at the Mumbai Undergraduate Student's Forum recently. He said, "Ten thousand assistant professor posts are vacant in central universities due to the shortage of PhD graduates. The UGC is planning to appoint industrial leaders as assistant professors without PhDs. This has created a golden opportunity for candidates who have obtained PhD degrees from Distance, Online or Lateral Entry mode. "
As a PhD enhances and preserves the university's knowledge, it is necessary for becoming a professor or assistant professor in any UGC-accredited central university. But there are some areas of education where PhD graduates cannot be found for professorships or assistant professorships.
“Reports indicate that UGC plans to create new jobs for experienced industry professionals as Associate Professors of Practice. The candidates having a PhD degree from Distance, Online or Lateral Entry mode and some industry experience can grab these opportunities very easily,” said Dr. Prakash Bhosale.
He said, "UGC is looking for expert professionals from every industry to fill this gap. A large percentage of these experts, including the best journalists, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and bankers, don't have PhDs but are highly knowledgeable and experienced."
Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a renowned educational columnist and writer. He delivers many lectures on online education and MBA projects & PhD Thesis consultations in Mumbai to University students, corporate employees, and student groups across Mumbai, Maharashtra.
