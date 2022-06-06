Melodic Patterns and Powerful R&B Rhythms that Captivate: Rising American Artist Info Black Stuns with New Single

Rising American Artist Info Black Stuns with New Single

Titled “Movie”, Info Black’s newest release is set to be a hit (especially amongst the artist’s female fans) and adds yet another feather in his artistic cap

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A true Rap and R&B genius of the contemporary times, American singer-songwriter Info Black has cultivated a brilliant musical career for himself that continues to catapult him to new heights.The artist has continued to unveil powerful Hip Hop albums and records, one after another, establishing himself as a unique new voice for fans of the genre. Info Black made a stunning breakthrough with his album, “Balance” in 2018, which was followed by the release of his album, “Scotty Too Hotty” in 2019- a smooth, exciting, and inviting R&B release which made all the right noise.“Scotty Too Hotty” was followed by the artist’s albums, “The 5 Venoms” in 2020, and “Therapy” in 2021. Currently, the artist is sending ripples in R&B once again, with the release of his dynamic new single: “Movie”.“Movie” marks the first release from the artist’s upcoming R&B and Rap album titled “Midnight” and is already gaining significant traction on Tik Tok and other social media platforms. A single that is bound to become a hit amidst the ladies, as Info Black affirms, “Movie” is a track dedicated to the women, complete with rich melodic patterns and smooth wordplay.A melodic new single, “Movie” was unveiled for listeners on December 2nd, 2021, and features the best of Info Black, as he seamlessly mixes Hip Hop with R&B to deliver a sound that is similar to that of Drake, rife with rapping metaphors and singing melodies.Info Black plans on releasing more singles until his album “Midnight” releases on September 13th, 2022. With each new drop, the diligent artist aims to come closer to his goal of filling the spot as the “next hottest young R&B artist from Atlanta, producing, mixing, and mastering his own music”.Visit Info Black’s official website: whoisinfoblack.com to stream and check out his scintillating new music! Follow the artist on Instagram and TikTok for news on new releases and subscribe to his YouTube Channel to stream official music videos. For interviews, reviews, or future collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.###ABOUTInfo Black is a talented and rising American singer, songwriter, and artist who has been involved in making music since he was only 4 years old. The ingenious artist independently writes, produces, composes, mixes and masters his own original musical compositions.Info Black’s stunning descent into the world of music began when he launched his professional career as a rapper before eventually exploring enlivening and riveting R&B soundscapes, complemented with his vocals and curated melodic melodies. Inspired by the legendary names of the genre such as Drake, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar, and many others, Info Black remains empowered to create an impact in the music industry with his soul-stirring musical compositions.LINKSFacebook: http://facebook.com/whoisinfoblack Instagram: http://instagram.com/infoblack Twitter: http://twitter.com/infoblack_ YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCEIKJq8afbgKCFheUeZLJhQ?sub_confirmation=1 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/51yfnKoSM9Mh2T1InRLqIN?si=QzaBJYliQmmAQxMYjQJqlA&utm_source=copy-link

Info Black - Movie