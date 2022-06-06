Houndstone, Canine Product Company, Making its Debut at SuperZoo 2022
Houndstone Canine Shampoo
This premier vegan and cruelty-free canine product company is bringing their brand new signature products to the New Product Showcase on August 23-25, 2022.NEW YORK, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upcoming all-natural and cruelty-free canine product company, Houndstone, is making its Vegas debut with their premium, hypoallergenic canine shampoo at SuperZoo’s New Product Showcase. From August 23rd-25th, Houndstone will introduce exciting and innovative new products at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV.
This woman-owned company started with a passion for clean, quality ingredients with transparent labeling and donating their time and money to support charities and shelters that improve the lives of abandoned or otherwise forgotten animals.
Houndstone, a NYC founded canine company, will be debuting their brand new signature shampoo at the New Product Showcase. Visit Houndstone at Superzoo booth 1841 where they will be featuring:
Houndstone’s signature hypoallergenic canine shampoo
Handmade, luxury dog leashes made for both small and large dogs
Poppy, colorful dog beds filled with shredded, certified clean foam for comfy dog lounging
Simple, single-ingredient dog treats with humane, pasture-raised meats
Stylish, high-quality branded apparel
CEO and Founder, Neda Torabi shares, “We are thrilled to participate in our first SuperZoo convention among the industry’s leading suppliers and operators. We are still very mom and pop–no VC, no investors. We are just passionate pet lovers trying to demonstrate innovation in the marketplace. We hope responsible pet owners will share our passion and we look forward to showcasing to everyone what makes our products thoughtfully unique.”
To learn more about the company changing how dog parents buy products, visit: www.houndstone.com
ABOUT HOUNDSTONE
Houndstone was founded in New York City in 2019 by Neda Torabi. With a passion for the welfare of dogs otherwise forgotten, they create products that are not only safe and clean for every furry friend, they are also stylish and unique, with the hopes to raise funds for animal rescue efforts. Believing that man’s best friend should be treated right, this canine company is closing the gaps that other brands cannot with its organic and gentle products.
