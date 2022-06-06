Dental Liners and Bases Market to reach $1.99 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of dental caries, surge in dental restoration procedures, increase in emphasis on healthcare provision & financing, and patient preference for oral health management drive the growth of the global dental liners and bases market. Non-essential dental procedures were postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid the possibility of cross-contamination and lockdown restrictions imposed by governments that led to closure of clinics.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dental liners and bases market generated $1.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.99 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in prevalence of dental caries, surge in dental restoration procedures, increase in emphasis on healthcare provision & financing, and patient preference for oral health management drive the growth of the global dental liners and bases market. However, side effects and risks of infections associated with dental pulp in dental restoration procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness about technologically advanced dental procedures and social campaigns by various governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4622

Covid-19 Scenario:

Lockdown restrictions imposed by governments led to closure of clinics and non-essential dental procedures were postponed to avoid the possibility of cross-contamination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visits to dental clinics and hospitals were reduced considerably even after lifting off lockdown restrictions. This also impacted the demand for dental liners and bases negatively.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Dental Liners and Bases Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4622?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global dental liners and bases market based on material, end user, and region.

Based on material, the zinc oxide eugenol segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. However, the resin modified glass ionomers segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributed to around half of the global dental liners and bases market. However, the research and academic institutes segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4622

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global dental liners and bases market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation), Coltene Holding AG, DenMat Holdings Llc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Shofu Inc., and VOCO GmbH.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Multiplex Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.