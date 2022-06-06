Battery Recycling Market Analysis 2021 Global Industry Size, Key Vendors, Application, Trends by Key Segmentation| 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Battery Recycling Market A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 16.19 billion in 2019, Battery Recycling Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Battery Recycling Industry Trends –Growth of the automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in the preservation of natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled battery materials.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/43

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By type, lead-acid batteries dominated the market in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

By processing state, the extraction of materials held a substantial market size in 2019. The existing recycling rate of batteries very much depends on the type and usage of batteries, along with the availability of technologies for raw material extraction.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery recycling.

Key Points of Battery Recycling Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Battery Recycling market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Battery Recycling market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Battery Recycling market

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/43

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-recycling-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery recycling market on the basis of type, processing state, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others

Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-recycling-market

Leading Companies of the Battery Recycling Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/43

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Explore More Emergen Research Report @ www.emergenresearch.com

energy and utilities analytics market-https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-and-utilities-analytics-market

camouflage coatings market-https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/camouflage-coatings-market

smart commercial drones market-https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-commercial-drones-market

Remote Access Solutions Market-https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-access-solutions-market

Aircraft Seals Market-https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-seals-market

Newborn Screening Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-newborn-screening-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-electric-vehicle-battery-market

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market

Companion Diagnostics Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-companion-diagnostics-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-battery-recycling-market



Battery Recycling Market Size Worth USD 24.57 Billion by 2027