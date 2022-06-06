Industry 4.0 Market: 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a 16.3% CAGR| Featuring with Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industry 4.0 Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Projected steady growth of the global industry 4.0 market can be attributed to growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost. Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate.

Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation costs in industries is are significant factors influencing market growth.

Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network components and communication protocols for centralized machine supervision and semi-automated/automated decision making, resulting in decreased downtime. Also, industry 4.0 allows for automatic process tracking and tracing and faster batch changeovers leading to improved productivity.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG

Opportunity of the report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Blockchain

Industrial Robotics

Digital Twin

Industrial Metrology

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Chemical

Transportation

Pharmaceutical

Metals

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Industry 4.0 Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Industry 4.0 Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Industry 4.0 Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Industry 4.0 Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Industry 4.0 Market?

Who are the prominent players in Industry 4.0 Market?

What is the potential of the Industry 4.0 Market?

