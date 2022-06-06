Global Beta-Glucan Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2027

The rising demand for functional ingredients, organic and plant-derived food ingredients is anticipated to drive the market growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global beta-glucan market is expected to grow from USD 338.38 million in 2019 to USD 617.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising obesity and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the major driver for market growth. The high demand for healthy food supplements, nutritional drinks, pharmaceutical products will fuel the growth of the market. The rising awareness regarding the health benefits of organic and natural food products will further contribute to the high market share. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in food and beverages sector and pharmaceuticals industry are the major drivers for market growth. The rising incomes of people and increasing awareness towards personal health will result in a rising demand for plant-derived food products and medicinal products.

The leading players of the market include Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Ceapro Inc, DSM NV, Super Beta Glucan Inc, AIT Ingredients, and Tate & Lyle Plc. The market is fragmented with a large number of domestic and international players. The companies are focusing on the development of cost-efficient extraction technologies and reinforcement of the distribution network. Also, product innovation and expansion of market share through mergers and acquisitions are major strategies adopted by the companies. In March 2020, VitaBounty announced beta-glucans to be their principal and vital ingredients for immunity-boosting food products and supplements.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of types of application, source, category, and regions. On the basis of application, the market can be divided into personal care, food & beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverages segment is expected to dominate the market and show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for functional ingredients, organic and plant-derived food ingredients is anticipated to drive the market growth. The increase in the incidences of cardiovascular and several other health-related issues in the population is resulting in a gradual shift towards natural and organic food supplements. On the basis of source, the market can be divided into cereal, yeast, mushroom, and seaweed. Yeast sourcing is expected to dominate the market due to its widespread applications and growing use by the manufacturers. Wheat sourcing is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its exceptional physiological property and positive effect on human health. On the basis of type, the market can be divided into soluble and insoluble. The soluble fibres are expected to dominate the market as they easily pass through the digestive system, eliminate cholesterol and maintains blood sugar level.

The changes in the taste and preferences of consumers towards healthy food supplements has given rise to the use of functional ingredients in the food products driving the market growth. The increasing demand for plant-derived food products due to rising awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic food supplements will fuel the market growth. The rising utilisation of organic and sustainable sourcing of ingredients in the production of medicines will further contribute to the growth of the market.

The global beta-glucan market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

