Masterbatch Market - USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 With a CAGR of 4.8% | Evolving Opportunities with Major Players

Market Size – USD 11.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

Masterbatch Market Size – USD 11.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for masterbatch in production of wires for use across various end-use industries, rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles, and increasing demand for packaging materials.

Increasing concerns and initiatives to reduce air pollution and environmental impacts due to automotive emissions is driving a steady shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs). This trend is also leading to incorporation of more lightweight and high-performance components in vehicles, especially in automotive wires, which in turn would require novel formulations and materials such as masterbatch. Color coding of wires is essential as it helps in diagnosing electrical problems in a circuit. Color masterbatches are widely used for rapid color dilution, prevent insulation surface irregularities, and manage color intensity in vital manufacturing processes with constantly increasing speed of production and reducing extruder length and thickness of insulation.

Additionally, encapsulation of chemical additives in masterbatch delivers various benefits such as protection from humidity, UV rays, and temperature during storage. The benefits offered by masterbatch considerably prolong additive shelf life, which in turn decreases material costs lost due to degradation.

The study examines historical data collected from the years 2019 and 2020 and considers 2021 as the base year to project the growth of the industry until the year 2028. It performs a detailed analysis of the market size, share, demand, trends, revenue, and sales to track the development of the industry through the years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

LyondellBasell Industrial NV, Plastika Kritis SA, Avient Corporation, Tosaf Group, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Americhem Inc., Hubron International, PENN Color Inc., and Vanetti SPA

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Masterbatch market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

White

Black

Color

Additive

Filler

Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polypropylene

High-density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Textile

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Others

Masterbatch Market Size Worth USD 16.31 Billion in 2028