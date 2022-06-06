Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Size Worth USD 9.73 Billion, By 2030 | IBM, Bae Systems, Fireeye

Reports And Data

MDR Market Size – USD 2.17 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends –The rising incorporation of MDR in SMEs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing penetration of IoT in the operation of different industries and the elevating number of cyber-attacks are some of the factors boosting the MDR market.

The Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market is forecast to reach USD 9.73 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MDR can be considered as an outsourced service that provides threat responding and identifying services to organizations, once any threat is discovered. Various factors are supporting the growth of the market. The fact that, in 2016, 2 million cybersecurity positions were unfilled, which is expected to increase to elevate to 3.5 million by 2021, clearly establishes the need for the right cybersecurity personnel in a large number of organizations. The fact mentioned above holds a major scope for expansion of the market. MDR addresses significant issues that adversely impact modern businesses. As an instance, cybersecurity is a major concern of every organization that can be tackled with the help of dedicated security teams. However, recruiting and retaining such a large workforce is feasible and affordable for large organizations that are difficult for small and medium enterprises due to the limitation of resources. It can be resolved with MDR as it is an outsourced service. In regards to region, Europe occupies a dominant market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of rising dependency on electronic networks, its continuous focus on cybercrime and establishing European Cybercrime Centre that emphasizes on law enforcement that positively impacts the demand for the service in this region.

Increasing risk of cyber security threats such as malware attacks, DoS and DDoS attacks, and phishing attacks incidents are factors expected to drive revenue growth of the MDR market. According to The Insurance Information Institute (III) U.S., in 2021, number of data compromises in the U.S. was increased by 68% over 2020. With the rising rate of cyber threats, an enterprise with managed detection and response solution can benefit from cyber security threats without the complexity of deploying cybersecurity architects or cyber security professionals. The managed detection and response service uses a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and sophisticated algorithm to detect malware, run pattern recognition, and detect even the tiniest behaviors of malware or ransomware attacks before it enters the system.

Several enterprises are deploying managed detection and response in order to manage 24/7 operational advantage including threat monitoring, detection, and response. With managed detection and response, organizations can proactively detect and deftly respond to threats and managed detection and response is the compatible technology to identify and mitigate the relevant, current, and emerging threats. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2555

Key participants include IBM, Bae Systems, Fireeye, Kudelski Security, Optiv Security, Arctic Wolf Networks, Paladion, Rapid7, Watchguard, and Redscan.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The MDR market held a market share of USD 974.9 Million in the year 2020 and forecasted to grow at a rate of 18.2% during the forecast period.

• In regards to Security Type, the Endpoint Security segment generated the highest revenue of USD 213.3 Million in 2020, with a growth rate of 30.7% during the forecast period. Network devices are endpoints that are connected remotely, forms the entry point for probable cyber threats. The revenue generated by the Endpoint Security segment is attributed to the fact that, with the help of this type of security continuous real-time threat prevention, detection can be provided that helps in resolving the issue of cyber threat.

• In the context of the Service Type, the Threat Detection segment held the largest market share of 38.0% in 2020, with a growth rate of 30.7% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the segment is resultant of rising emphasis on preventing data theft among various end-users and effectiveness of this service in analyzing collected forensic data to identify, monitor, and manage security threats.

• In regards to the End-user, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment held the largest market share of 26.0% in 2020, with a growth rate of 30.8% during the forecast period. The sector being highly vulnerable to data breaches, security threats, and high cost of every stolen record in data breaches, propels the incorporation of the service.

• In context to region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 31.6% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 26.9% of the market by 2028. The growth rate experienced by the region is attributed to its digital transformation, well-developed cloud infrastructure, and government initiatives like Digital India.

To understand how our Managed Detection and Response Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2555

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global managed detection and response market based on Security Type, Organization Size, Service Type, Deployment, End-user, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Cloud Security

• Application Security

• Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cloud

• On-premise

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Banking, Financial Service and Insurance

• Government and Defense

• Education and Training

• Telecommunications and IT

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2555

Key Advantages of Managed Detection and Response Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Managed Detection and Response industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Managed Detection and Response market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.