Biomarkers Market: USD 97.51 Billion by 2026 at CAGR of 12.1%

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Biomarkers Market size is projected to reach USD 97.51 Billion in 2026, at CAGR of 12.1% during forecast period; Increasing Usage in Disease Diagnostics to Propel Growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Biomarkers Market is set to gain traction from their increasing usage in a wide variety of applications, namely, drug discovery and development, safety assessment, and medicine. Besides, numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies are persistently investing huge sums in the research and development activities. The increasing prevalence of cancer is also one of the crucial factors that would affect the market positively during the forecast period.

The above information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the biomarker market size was USD 39.10 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 97.51 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development

November 2019: DiamiR, a provider of unique blood-based diagnostic tests, declared that it received an award worth USD 492,000 from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). It would help the company in supporting a project called ‘Circulating brain-enriched microRNAs as peripheral biomarkers of neurodegeneration.’

May 2017: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a multinational healthcare company, based in Basel, announced that it has bagged the U.S. FDA approval for biomarker assay. It will be used to deliver PD-L1 status for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 12.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 97.51 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 39.10 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 110 Segments covered By Indication, By End User, By Geography Growth Drivers Increase in the diagnostic applications of biomarkers is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the biomarker industry. The rising demand for personalized medicine is one of the major factors driving the demand for biomarkers hence fueling the growth of the market.





Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Accelerate Growth

Biomarkers are increasingly used in disease diagnostics. They also play an important role in development of personalized medicine for several disease conditions. Disease diagnosis and treatment procedures possess certain limitations and because of this, the concept of personalized medicine is becoming popular nowadays. Patients suffering from immunological disorders and cancer are rapidly inclining towards customized treatment options based on their genetic and clinical features. It would propel the biomarkers market growth during the forecast period.





Highlights of the Report

In-depth information about the biomarkers market trends, growth opportunities, challenges, drivers, and barriers.

List of all the segments and niche regions present in the market.

Extensive analysis of the competitive landscape, including new contracts, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, innovative product launches, collaborations, and investments.

Details about the strategies used by prominent companies to enhance their businesses.

Segments

Oncology Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

In terms of indication, the market is grouped into oncology, cardiology, neurology and others. Out of these, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing cases of cancer. Growing demand for personalized medicine in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, along with increasing number of new biomarker based assays and tests being introduced by market players, is propelling the growth of oncology segment. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing investment by key market players in the development of neurology biomarkers are is one of the major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the segment at faster rate.





Regional Insights

Rising Investment by Key Players to Favor Growth in North America

The market is geographically fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these regions, in 2018, North America held USD 14.80 billion biomarkers market revenue and is expected to grow by showcasing a high CAGR in the coming years. This is likely to occur because of the rising investments by several industry giants in the development of biomarkers. The region will be followed by Europe.

Competitive Landscape

DiamiR Receives Award from ADDF; Roche Bags FDA Approval for Biomarker Assay

The market consists of several big, medium, and small enterprises that are aiming to gain more biomarkers market share by developing state-of-the-art products and gaining fast track approvals. Various companies are also striving to receive funds from renowned agencies for the creation of new biomarkers.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Biomarkers Market

Abbott

R&D System

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Axon Medchem

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Other key market players





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

