Dashboard Camera Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dashboard Camera Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dashboard camera market size is expected to grow from $2.59 billion in 2021 to $3.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The change in the dashcam market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.9%. An increase in the number of road accidents is contributing to the dashboard camera market growth.

The dashboard camera (dashcam) market consists of the sales of dashboard cameras by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in offering a wide range of products under driver-assistance systems and fulfill the aftermarket requirements for solutions for road safety. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Dashboard Camera Market Trends

The launch of dual-camera dash cams is gaining popularity in the dashboard cameras market. A dual dash cam can record video footage of the road ahead while also filming the inside of the cab. By recording two feeds simultaneously, a two-way dash cam offers greater coverage and provides greater insight than one front-facing cam.

Global Dashboard Camera Market Segments

The global dashboard camera market is segmented:

By Type: Front Facing Dashcam, Front and Rear Dashcam, Front and Interior Dashcam, Triple Lens Dashcam, Miniature Dashcam

By Technology: Basic, Advanced, Smart

By Application: Commercial Vehicle, Personal Vehicle

By Geography: The global dashboard camera market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Panasonic Corporation, ABEO Technology, DOD Tech, Pittasoft Co. Ltd., HP Development Company LP, Cobra Electronics Co., Hewlett-Packard, Harman International Industries Inc., Falcon Zero LLC, 360 (QIHU), and Thinkware.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

