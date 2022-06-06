Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the platform as a service market is expected to reach $96.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%. Many companies are outsourcing application and webhosting to third party managed hosting services companies to reduce the IT infrastructure costs driving the platform as a service (PaaS) market growth.

The Platform as a Service market consists of sales from cloud-based platform services. PaaS is a cloud computing model that provides a platform to the customers to develop, run and manage applications over the internet. Revenue in the market is generated by the companies by way of subscriptions and licenses from web/software developers or other business households. There are four different types of PaaS which can be classified as computing platforms, web applications, business application and social applications. The global revenue of this industry is the cumulative revenue of all the companies engaged in providing any of the above services. Some of the PaaS providers are Salesforce, Heroku, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Elastic Beanstalk and Microsoft Azure etc.

Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Trends

Companies in the industry are increasingly preferring hybrid cloud solutions to increase efficiency, innovation, and reduce costs. Hybrid Cloud refers to a cloud infrastructure environment that is a mixture of private cloud, on-premises computing and public cloud solutions. Platform as a service providing companies in the industry are leveraging this technology to enhance their agility, capability, increase development & deployment speed, and reduce IT costs. For instance, Amazon Web Service, a cloud computing platform, has developed a set of hybrid capabilities in the industry to capitalize on the global market. Some of the major hybrid cloud providers are Amazon, Microsoft, and VMWare, followed by other technology companies IBM, Apple, Google, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Oracle, and Rackspace.

Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Segments

The global platform as a service market is segmented:

By Type: Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM), Database Management Systems (DBMS), Business Intelligence Platform (BIP), Application Development on Cloud

By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By End-User: Financial Institutions and Services (BFSI), Technology, Retail, Distribution, Education Services, Travel and Transport, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others

By Geography: The global PaaS market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides platform as a service market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global PaaS market, PaaS market share, PaaS market segments and geographies, PaaS market players, PaaS market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The PaaS market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon web service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Function, Red Hat, Inc., Oracle Cloud PaaS, SAP SE, Engine Yard, ActiveState Software Inc., Software AG, VMware Inc., Cloud Foundry, EMC Corporation and AT&T Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

