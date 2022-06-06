Catania And Catania Law Celebrate 30 Years Of Service to Tampa Bay
Long Time Tampa Bay Family Owned Law Firm Catania and Catania Reach Historic Mark of 30 Years of Service.
We serve our community first and the families of our clients second. Family is important to us.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, Fl….Catania and Catania Attorneys At Law, Tampa Bay’s Local Attorneys are celebrating 30 strong years of service to the Tampa Bay market. The family run company featuring brothers Paul and Peter Catania have been the leaders in auto, medical and motorcycle accident law cases for decades. The focus is on customer service and bringing client cases to a close quickly with the best possible outcome. “I love Tampa Bay; it is truly home for me.” Said Peter Catania. “We serve our community first and the families of our clients second. Family is important to us” stated Paul Catania. Catania and Catania have been long time contributors to organizations in Tampa Bay and for these 30 years. As a family, they have shown leadership with civic duties and charities from Little League Baseball to supporting Make a Wish Foundation. Catania and Catania are honored to be part of the great Tampa Bay community.
— Paul Catania
About Catania and Catania Law Firm
Catania & Catania, P.A. is a team of Tampa attorneys, counselors and staff dedicated to giving each client the highest quality of legal service available in the most efficient manner possible. Since 1992, the staff of Catania & Catania have had one mission: to get every client the best recovery possible. The firm has a distinguished record of winning high awards and settlements on behalf of its clients. And the firm only collects a fee for its services if they succeed. Catania & Catania represent only injured parties – never insurance companies – and they are known for treating every case as if it’s going to trial. It means that insurance companies will attempt to negotiate fairly when Catania & Catania is handling the case.
The firm is small in size which enables them to deliver personal and attentive service. Each of its clients work with the partners of the Tampa law firm – not lower level associates or case managers. https://www.cataniaandcatania.com/
Contact Catania at (813) 222-8545 for more information.
