Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 38% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive DC-DC converters market size is expected to grow from $326.88 million in 2021 to $446.52 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%. The change in the automotive DC-DC converter market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. As per TBRC’s automotive DC-DC converters market research the market is expected to reach $1,599.41 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 37.6%. The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles contributed to the growth of the automotive DC-DC converter market.

The automotive DC-DC converter market consists of sales of automotive DC-DC converter products and related services. The automotive DC-DC converter converts the high voltage into low voltage or low voltage into high voltage depending on its application. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converters Market Trends

Synchronous buck DC-DC converters are increasingly being produced by the automotive DC-DC converter manufacturers. Synchronous buck DC-DC converters produce a regulated voltage lower than its input voltage and deliver high currents with minimizing power loss.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converters Market Segments

The global automotive DC-DC converters market is segmented:

By Propulsion Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Plug-In Hybird Vehicle (PHEV)

By Product Type: Isolated, Non-Isolated

By Input Voltage: <40 V, 40-70 V, >70 V

By Output Power: <1 kW, 1-10 kW, 10-20 kW, >20 kW

By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By Geography: The global automotive DC-DC converters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive DC-DC converters global market outlook, automotive DC-DC converters global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive DC-DC converters global market, automotive DC-DC converters global market share, automotive DC-DC converters global market segments and geographies, automotive DC-DC converters global market players, automotive DC-DC converters global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive DC-DC converters market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc, Denso Corporation, Valeo, Toyota Industries Corporation, Bosch, Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Delta Electronics, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

