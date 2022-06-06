Silicone Market By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Silicone Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies in value chain

Silicone market size – USD 15.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies in value chain” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicone market size reached USD 15.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the key factors driving steady global silicone market revenue growth are increasing development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers and increasing use of silicone in various industries. Silicone’s increasing use in fabrics, paper, leather wrapping, labels, and airbags is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Silicone has been used as a solvent, adhesive, foaming agent, an anti-foaming agent in such applications. Silicones are used in a range of processes in textile mills, such as the producing of yarns and the final product. Silicones provides yarn or fabric lubrication, foam control, and softening.

Silicones are also used on the finished product as hydrophobic coatings. However, raw material cost fluctuation and stringent regulations are expected to hamper growth of the global silicone market over the forecast period. The constant volatility of raw material costs is a major challenge in the global silicone industry. The significant rise in raw material prices, including methyl chloride and silicon metals, has a negative impact on silicone manufacturers’ profit margins. As a result, the cost of silicone products rises, which is expected to restrain the market growth.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Silchem Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Key Highlights from the Report

Construction segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Because of their moisture resistance, high strength, and characteristics, silicones are widely utilized in the construction industry. Silicones are utilized in various construction materials, such as glasses, concrete, marble, aluminum, metal, and polymers, that are used in both residential and commercial buildings.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of key market players including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. are among others in countries in the region.

Fluids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. increasing demand for cosmetic products is expected to boost demand, due to rise in spending capacity, increasing demand for personal care products, and increased use of silicones as an ingredient in coatings and adhesives.

In April 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. launched a website dedicated to silicone products in India. The website’s content is organized into two sections: silicone products and applications, and business introductions. The website also includes E-Commerce features. Shin-Etsu will boost its sales expansion efforts in India and ASEAN countries, wherein the silicone market is expected to grow significantly.

Emergen Research has segmented the global silicone on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gels

Elastomers

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

Fluids

Straight Silicone Fluids

Modified Silicone Fluids

Resins

Emulsions

Adhesives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Elastomeric Components

Conditioning Agents

Binders

Surfactants

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Healthcare

Construction

Energy

Consumer Goods & Personal Care

Industrial Processes

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Silicone market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Silicone market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

