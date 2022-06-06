Surveillance Technology Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Submit Release
According to 'Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the surveillance technology market size is expected grow from $114.10 billion in 2021 to $130.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC's surveillance technology market research the market is expected to reach $214.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. The rise in need for safety in high-risk areas contributed to the surveillance technology market growth.

The surveillance technology market consists of sales of surveillance software development and related services. Surveillance technology refers to the development of software used in monitoring the behavior, activities, or information for managing, influencing, or directing.

Global Surveillance Technology Market Trends
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being implemented in the surveillance technology market. Artificial intelligence in surveillance technology is to analyze what is happening in the video.

Global Surveillance Technology Market Segments
The global surveillance technology market is segmented:
By Technology: Video Surveillance, Big Data, Police Body Cameras, Biometrics, Domestic Drones, Face Recognition Technology, RFID Chips, Stingray Tracking Devices
By Storage: On-Premise, Cloud
By End-User: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Education
By Geography: The global surveillance technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacifica accounts for the largest share.

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global surveillance technology market overviews, global surveillance technology market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global surveillance technology market, global surveillance technology market share, global surveillance technology market segments and geographies, surveillance technology market players, surveillance technology market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The surveillance technology market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AxxonSoft, Milestone, Genetec, ExacqVision, Qognify, March Networks, Verint Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd., Identiv, Panasonic Corporation, Salient Systems Corporation., OnSSI, Avigilon, DVTEL and Lensec.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business

