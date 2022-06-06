Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size to Hit USD 51.38 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 24.4%

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery companies profiled are Airbus S.A.S, Amazon, DHL International GmbH, DPD Group, Drone Delivery Canada, Flirtey, Flytrex, JD.com, MATTERNET, Savioke, Starship Technologies, United Parcel Service of America

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global autonomous last mile delivery market size is projected to grow from USD 11.12 billion in 2021 to USD 51.38 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 24.4% during forecast period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, 2021-2028."

According to our expert researchers, the manufacturing of small mobile delivery robots & drones has seen substantial growth in the last several years on account of the surge in e-commerce business across the world. Drone Delivery Canada Collaborated with GlobalMedic and Air Canada set to Bolster Financial Revenues.

Industry Development

June 2020: “Drone delivery Canada”, a Toronto-based delivery service presenter, has partnered up with GlobalMedic and Air Canada to transport required shipment to Christian Island.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 24.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 51.38 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 11.12 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Trucks & Vans Growth Drivers Service Innovation and Usage of Advanced Technology Platforms to Boost Market The Asian players in the delivery market are expected to mark colossal success owing to the factor that these players operate on medical gear supplied between hospitals.





Segmentation

Vehicle Type, Solution, Range, and Region are Studied

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into aerial delivery drones, ground delivery bots, and self-driving trucks & vans. The ground delivery bots segment holds the major share in the global market.

By solution, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services.

In terms of range, the market is divided into long-range and short-range.

Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Driving Factors

Service Innovation and Usage of Advanced Technology Platforms to Boost Market

Novel automobiles are modifying the face of last mile delivery services. Prime logistics companies are testing and capitalizing in research and development on novel solutions to tackle surging customers demand. Additionally, prompt development in delivery technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) ground autonomous delivery automobiles, drones, and others are straight away assisting by declining reliability on worker accessibility, driving down the labor costs, and further empowering around clock delivery.

Regional Insights

North America was worth USD 3.59 billion in 2020 and held the largest autonomous last mile delivery market share. On the grounds of regional examination, this region dominates the global market and is also anticipated to display sudden growth during the upcoming period.

European autonomous last mile delivery market players and delivery companies are establishing diverse autonomous last mile delivery automobiles and teaming up with numerous companies to safeguard prompt delivery along with the protection of users. This is triggering exponential demand for autonomous last mile delivery services in the European market.

The Asian players in the delivery market are expected to mark colossal success owing to the factor that these players operate on medical gear supplied between hospitals. Therefore, this is projected to boost the autonomous last mile delivery market growth in future.





Competitive Landscape

Procurements Instigated by Vital Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for effective tactics to boost their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth. One such operative strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic to Fast-track Practicality of Autonomous Delivery owing to Its Fast & Harmless Deliveries

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has commenced several industries, involving e-commerce and online shopping business. The pandemic has fast-tracked digitalization and risen the value of data for last mile delivery technologies as consumers' demand for single-day delivery with comfortable accomplishment of progressive technology has bolstered the implementation of drones and delivery robots owing to stringent COVID-19 norms.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Airbus S.A.S (Leiden, Netherlands)

Amazon (Seattle, U.S.)

DHL International GmbH (Bonn, Germany)

DPD Group (Issy-les-Moulineaux, France)

Drone Delivery Canada (Vaughan, Canada)

Flirtey (Reno, U.S.)

Flytrex (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

JD.com (Beijing, China)

MATTERNET (California, U.S)

Savioke (Campbell, U.S.)

Starship Technologies (San Francisco, U.S.)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc (Atlanta, U.S.)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Value Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary



Continued…





