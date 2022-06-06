Light Weapons Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies, Demand Analysis And Projected Huge Growth By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Light Weapons Market Trends – Higher demand for Hitech light weapons and mobile rocket launchers

Light Weapons Market Size – USD 11.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for hitech light weapons and mobile rocket launchers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Light Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.39 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the light weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few. Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market.

Enquire Before BUYING This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/224

The latest report published by Emergen Research, Research delivers a detailed inspection of the global Light Weapons market. The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Light Weapons market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users. The research report relies on both the primary and secondary research methodologies to offer the reader a precise understanding of the ongoing developments observed in the Light Weapons market.

To Know More About Light Weapons Market, Get Free Sample Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/224

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Light Weapons market are Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2017 – 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Light Weapons market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the Light Weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other light weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Get to Know More About Light Weapons Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Light Weapons market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Rifles & Machine Guns

Manpads & Launchers

Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

Grenades & Landmines

Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

Light Anti-Tank Weapons

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Enquire Before BUYING This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/224

Important the study on the Light Weapons market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Light Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Light Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on civilian applications

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Light Weapons Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Rifles & Machine Guns

5.1.2. Manpads & Launchers

5.1.3. Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

5.1.4. Grenades & Landmines

5.1.5. Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

5.1.6. Light Anti-Tank Weapons

5.1.7. Others

Chapter 6. Light Weapons Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1. End Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Military

6.1.2. Law Enforcement

Chapter 7. Light Weapons Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Guided

7.1.2. Unguided

Chapter 8. Light Weapons Market By Materials Used Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1. Materials Used Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Steel

8.1.2. Aluminum

8.1.3. Polymer

8.1.4. Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/224

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

cannabis market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-market

lithium-ion battery recycling market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

biomaterials market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market

healthcare robotics market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-robotics-market

single cell sequencing market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/single-cell-sequencing-market

food ingredients market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-ingredients-market

sugar substitutes market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sugar-substitutes-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Light Weapons Market Size Worth USD 17.39 Billion By 2027