Digital Nose Technology Market [2022-2028] Size, Share, Growth | Corporate Profiles, Recent Developments, Price, Revenue & Gross Margin, Key Finding, Business Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Research | Business Research Insights

global digital nose technology market size was USD 25 million in 2022. As per our research, the market is projected to touch USD 38 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Odotech (Canada)

Airsense Analytics (Germany)

Alpha MOS (France)

Sensigent (U.S.)

Aryballe Technologies (France)

TellSpec (Canada)

eNose Company (U.S.)

RoboScientific (India)

Owlstone Medical (U.K.)

Electronics Sensor (U.S.)

portable and handheld electronic noses

tabletop electronic noses by type

environment

food & beverage

healthcare

others based on application

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Nose Technology Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Nose Technology Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Portable and Handheld Electronic Nose

1.2.3 Tabletop Electronic Nose

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Nose Technology Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Environment

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Digital Nose Technology Production

3 Global Digital Nose Technology Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Findings in The Global Digital Nose Technology Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

