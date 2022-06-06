Healthcare IT Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rise in the adoption of paperless technology solutions in the healthcare industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

This steady growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in the healthcare sector in developing countries and preference for digital payments in the healthcare industry. Adoption of paperless technology and solutions in the healthcare industry has been increasing rapidly in the past few years and this is expected to further boost growth of the global healthcare IT market growth during the forecast period. High deployment and maintenance costs of healthcare IT solutions are key factors expected to restrain deployment, and hamper growth of the global healthcare IT market to a certain extent going ahead.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key market participants include Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, the American Hospital Dubai – which is a division of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group – in collaboration with the multinational digital healthcare company Cerner Corporation, declared the very first findings of one of the prototypes from its data lab on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lab serves as a model in the region to develop clinically driven AI techniques with validated predictive model results to support the healthcare industry.

Deployment of IT healthcare services has been increasing rapidly as services provided include maintenance and technical support, and this is driving revenue growth of the service segment to a significant extent.

Due to enhanced data and information security, deployment of on-premise IT healthcare solution is increasing, which is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the on-premise segment during the forecast period.

The report studies the historical data of the Healthcare IT Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market on the basis of component, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hardware

Software

Service

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electronic Prescribing System

Laboratory Information System

Tele-health

Computerized Provider Order Entry System

Electronic Health Records

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Healthcare Analytics

Radiology information system

mHealth

Fraud management

Vendor-neutral archive

Revenue cycle management

Customer relationship management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payer

Public Payers

Private Payers

Healthcare Provider

Pharmacies

Ambulatory clinical centers

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Hospitals

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Healthcare IT Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Healthcare IT market

