Strategies For Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the peristaltic pumps market size is expected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2021 to $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s peristaltic pumps market research the market is expected to reach $2.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the peristaltic pumps market growth in the forecast period.

The peristaltic pumps market consists of sales of peristaltic pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture peristaltic pumps. A peristaltic pump, also known as a roller pump, is a positive displacement pump that moves the fluid at a constant speed regardless of pressure at inlet end and can be used to pump a wide range of fluids. The fluid is stored within a flexible hose or tube fitted inside the pump casing.

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Trends

The technological advancements are shaping the peristaltic pumps market. Peristaltic pumps manufacturing companies are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions for peristaltic pumps with increased accuracy, and ability to pump fluids at low pressures.

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Segments

The global peristaltic pumps market is segmented:

By Type: Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps

By Product Type: Fixed Speed Pumps, Variable Speed Pumps

By Discharge Capacity: Upto 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi, Above 200 psi

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Medical, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Food and Beverage, Chemical Processing, Mining, Pulp and Paper, Others

By Geography: The global peristaltic pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides peristaltic pumps global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global peristaltic pumps market, peristaltic pumps global market share, peristaltic pumps global market segments and geographies, peristaltic pumps global market players, peristaltic pumps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The peristaltic pumps market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Verder Group, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, ProMinent Group, Graco Inc., Randolph Austin, IDEX Corporation, Wanner Engineering, Heidolph Instruments, and Gilson Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

