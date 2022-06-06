Computer Storage Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Computer Storage Devices Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the computer storage devices market is expected to reach $15.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.4%. According to the computer storage devices global market analysis, an increase in the number of social media users that required the storage of big data for further analytical processing is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The computer storage devices market consists of sales of computer storage hardware devices by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide computer storage devices which are capable of holding information and data either temporarily or permanently. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Computer Storage Devices Market Trends

Use of SSD (solid state drive) and the flash array is gaining popularity as one of the key computer storage devices market trends. SSD is a type of hard disk that uses flash memory for storing the data. According to the global computer storage devices market analysis, the traditional hard disk is slower as compared to SSDs, where they have faster read and write speed and consume low energy. In November 2020, KIOXIA America, Inc. presented PCIe ® 4.0 client solid-state drive (SSD), the organization's first series for notebooks, desktops and workstations with qualification samples currently delivering to customers. A controller that is built in-house that is KIOXIA’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory, vertically integrated is deployed by this series.

Global Computer Storage Devices Market Segments

The global computer storage devices market is segmented:

By Type: Hard Disk Drive, Solid State Drive, USB Flash Drives, Memory Cards, Optical Disks, Others

By Application: Mainframes, Desktop, Laptop Computers, Others

By Usage: Individual, Enterprise

By Geography: The global computer storage devices market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides computer storage devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the computer storage devices global market, computer storage devices global market share, computer storage devices market segments and geographies, computer storage devices global market players, computer storage devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The computer storage devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Western Digital Technologies, Kingston Technology, Seagate Technology, IBM Corp, Toshiba, Intel, Sony, Lenovo, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Hitachi, SanDisk, NetApp, Samsung Electronics, Transcend Information, TeraData Corp, Quantum Corp, Maxtor, pCloud, Zoolz, BigMIND, Polarbackup, PureStorage, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle, HPE, Huawei, Fujitsu, HP and Blue Coat Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

