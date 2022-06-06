Augmented Reality Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 45% Through 2026

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the augmented reality services market size is expected grow from $70.91 billion in 2021 to $102.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The AR services market size is expected to reach $451.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 44.8%. The COVID-19 outbreak is enforcing companies to shift towards more advanced and virtual solutions in order to continue their businesses, which is predicted to act as a major driver for the growth of the augmented reality services market in the short-term.

The augmented reality (AR) services market consists of sales of augmented reality services. Augmented Reality is an integration of digital information with a real-time environment. The AR services include services for the applications of training, preparation of annual reports and augmented brochures, architectural projects/new construction, games, trade show environments, marketing campaigns, medical uses, data visualization, entertainment, and location-based education.

Global Augmented Reality Services Market Trends

The integration of blockchain technology is gaining significant popularity in the augmented reality services market. Blockchain technology is the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in which digital assets are assigned with unique attributes using cryptography and are distributed on a decentralized and public ledger. Apart from digital currency application, blockchain technology performs several applications that augmented and virtual reality developers are focusing on such as it allows developers to create unique digital assets that users and other developers cannot copy, selling virtual real estate, tracking virtually represented data, and more.

Global Augmented Reality Services Market Segments

The global augmented reality services market is segmented:

By Application: Training, Annual Reports and Augmented Brochures, Architectural Projects/New Construction, Games, Trade Show Environments

By Type: Hardware, Software

By End-Use: Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive, Other

By Geography: The global augmented reality services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Groove jones, Quytech, Craftars, WEAR, Next/Now, Apple, Microsoft, Niantic, Zappar, Augmented Reality Labs (Blippar), Lucyd, Magic Leap, Echo Interaction Group, Notion theory, Mobilab, AVRspot, Transition Technologies PSC, Innovecs, HQSoftware, INDE, Augment, Metagram, VironIT, Scanta, VR Vision Inc, 8ninths, Yeppar, Mutual Moblie, intellectsoft, Zco cooperation and CitrusBits.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

