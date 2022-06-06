Smart Workplace Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Smart Workplace Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Workplace Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart workplace market size is expected to grow from $33.55 billion in 2021 to $38.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The change in the smart workplace market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $60.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The increase in demand for smart equipment is expected to drive the smart workplace market growth in the forecast period.

The smart workplace global market consists of sales of technologies, services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that connect and engages the employees with their workplace. Smart workplace uses technology and networking to enable people for working better, faster, and smarter and also helps in improving productivity and collaboration between people.

Global Smart Workplace Market Trends

The launch of a new platform for developing a virtual representation of a physical environment is a key trend in the smart workplace market.

Global Smart Workplace Market Segments

The global smart workplace market is segmented:

By Product: Smart Light, Security Systems, Energy Management Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

By Office Type: Retrofit Buildings, New Construction Offices

By Solution: Software, Services, Managed Services

By Geography: The global smart workplace market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smart Workplace Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart workplace global market overview, global smart workplace market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart workplace market, smart workplace global market share, smart workplace global market segments and geographies, smart workplace global market players, smart workplace global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart workplace global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Workplace Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Carrier, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, General Electric, Philips Lumileds, Acuity Brands, LG Electronics, OSRAM,

RavenWindow, Schneider, Research Frontiers, NICE Systems, SAGE Electrochromics, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, Siemens AG, Kronos Incorporated, ATOSS Software AG and Teem Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

