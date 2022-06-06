Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Radiofrequency Identification Tags Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the RFID tags market size is expected to grow from $9.43 billion in 2021 to $10.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The change in the RFID tags market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $14.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The rising e-commerce and online retail sales are expected to propel the radiofrequency identification RFID tags market growth in the forecast period.

The radio-frequency identification tags market consists of sales of RFID tags by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use hardware and software technologies that allow users to receive, store, and transmit data through radio frequency waves. RFID tags are small devices with a chip and an antenna that may be used to wirelessly identify the objects they are attached to by using an RFID reader. RFID tags transmit their identification, track, and communicate information to adjacent readers through radio waves, and can store a variety of data ranging from a single serial number to multiple pages of information.

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Trends

RFID companies are increasingly implementing advanced technologies such as IoT and Big Data which is a growing trend in the market. With the help of IoT, RFID tags can connect objects into a network and make them create and send data. It assists in the real-time monitoring of tagged objects and the creation of a system of connected devices that broadcast information about their position, conditions, and quantities in real-time.

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Segments

The global RFID tags market is segmented:

By Tag Type: Active RFID, Passive RFID

By Material: Plastic, Paper, Glass, Others

By Frequency: Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra High Frequency

By Application: Agriculture, Retail and Wholesale, Healthcare, BFSI, Transpiration and Logistics, Education, Others

By Geography: The global RFID tag market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides RFID tags market overviews, radiofrequency identification (RFID) tags market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global RFID tags market, RFID tags market share, radiofrequency identification tags market segmentation and geographies, RFID tags market players, RFID tags market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The radiofrequency identification (RFID) tags market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Avery Dennison, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, Impinj Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., ams AG, Atmel Corp, Alien Technology, Smartrac N.V., GAO RFID Inc., The Tag Factory and MOJIX.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

