Strategies For Global Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Database, Storage And Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Database, Storage And Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the database, storage & backup software publishing market is expected to reach $362.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is expected to drive the database, storage and backup software publishing market growth in the forecast period as increasing number of people are working from home due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally that restrict gathering of people in public places.

The database, storage and backup software publishing market consists of sales of database, storage and backup software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce database, storage and backup software which are software programs or utilities used for creating, editing and maintaining database files and records. It allows users to store data in the form of structured fields, tables and columns, which can then be retrieved directly and/or through programmatic access.

Global Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Market Trends

With technological advances in the cloud computing and continues requirement of updating in-house IT infrastructure, companies are witnessing a rising demand for public cloud platforms. A public cloud is a service based on the standard cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources, such as virtual machines (VMs), applications or storage, available to the general public over the Internet. Companies are increasingly opting for public cloud platforms to minimize their costs as public cloud provides services on pay-as-you-go model, the need for organizations to invest in and maintain their own in-house IT resources, and enables scalability to meet workload and user demands, shaping the database, storage and backup software publishing market outlook.

Global Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Market Segments

The global database, storage & backup software publishing market is segmented:

By Type: Database Software, Middleware Software, Storage and Backup Software

By End-User Industry: BFSI, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others

By Deployment Model: On-Demand/Cloud, On-Premise

By Geography: The global database, storage & backup software publishing market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Google, Broadcom Ltd, NetApp Inc., NEC Corporation, Altice NV and Commvault Systems, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

