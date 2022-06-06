Non-Volatile Memory Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Non-Volatile Memory Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-volatile memory market size is expected to grow from $62.48 billion in 2021 to $69.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-volatile memory market is expected to reach $110.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. The increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements is expected to drive the non-volatile memory industry growth in the forecast.

Want to learn more on the non-volatile memory market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5146&type=smp

The non-volatile memory market consists of sales of storage drives by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture solid state drives (SSDs, compact disks, and flash drives used for storing data. Non-volatile memory is generally used for storing data over a long period and is categorized into electrically addressed systems such as ROM and mechanically addressed systems such as optical disc magnetic tapes and holographic memory.

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Trends

The launch of a high-reliability non-volatile memory devices is a key trend in the non-volatile market. A high reliable memory helps in well remembered information.

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Segments

By Type: Flash Memory, EPROM, FRAM, 3D-X Point, NRAM, Others

By Wafer Size: 200 mm, 300 mm, 450 mm

By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Storage, Automotive and Transportation, Military and Aerospace, Industrial, Telecommunication, Energy and Power, Healthcare, Agricultural, Retail

By Geography: The global non-volatile memory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global non-volatile memory market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-volatile-memory-global-market-report

Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-volatile memory global market overview, non-volatile memory global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-volatile memory market, non-volatile memory global market share, non-volatile memory global market segments and geographies, non-volatile memory global market players, non-volatile memory market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-volatile memory market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Crossbar Inc., Kilopass Technology, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, and Micron Technology.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Microprocessors Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microprocessors-global-market-report

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-related-devices-global-market-report

Memory Chips Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/memory-chips-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/