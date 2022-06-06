Prime Minister extended greetings to Sweden on the occasion of the National Day of Sweden

Submit Release
LITHUANIA, June 6 - On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extended greetings to Sweden celebrating the National Day on 6 June. In the letter of greetings to Prime Minister of Sweden, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė expressed her delight at the ever-closer bilateral ties and strong and dynamic partnership between the two countries in international formats. 

‘The premeditated and brutal Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows that no country can take its independence and territorial integrity for granted, as we witness how fragile peace and stability in Europe is. We warmly welcome the historic decision by Sweden to apply for NATO membership. Sweden's accession to the alliance will enhance our collective security and open new opportunities for our countries for closer and stronger cooperation in the fields of security and defence’, reads the Head of Government’s letter of greetings. 

Prime Minister expressed her hope that Lithuania and Sweden as well as other member states of the EU can show support to Ukraine’s request for granting the EU Candidate status which would provide Ukraine with a much-needed blueprint for reconstruction and long-term reforms – and its people with the reassurance that we truly see them as an integral part of the European family.

‘As we share the same values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights, I firmly believe that our common efforts will help to overcome the evil that we face and build a peaceful and secure future of Europe’, reads the Prime Minister’s letter. 

